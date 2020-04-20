2020 Food XX finalists announced

The 2020 Food XX finalists have been announced. At least 73 phenomenal womxn have been selected as finalists for this year's awards.

Finalists per category for the second edition of the FOOD XX Awards are:

Cameron Leigh Henning Sabrina Traubner

Leah Bessa Sarah Collins

Abigail Donnelly Nompumelelo Mqwebu

Melissa Delport Yolisa Qunta

Catherine Barnhoorn Leah Van Deventer

Abigail Mbalo Mokoena Sepial Shim

Andiswa Mqadlana Shirley Muswema

The annual event – which celebrates womxn powerhouses in South Africa’s hospitality industry – will take place at The Belmond Mount Nelson once a new date has been finalised.“This event is the culmination of our ethos at Food XX, which is to create a collaborative space where womxn can support and celebrate each other,” says, Hannerie Visser, Food XX director and founder of Studio H.“Our industry is full of hard-working, creative and innovative womxn who push boundaries and break through glass ceilings every day, creating a path for others to follow. The finalists this year are doing prolific work on so many levels and it is humbling to see how our community rallied to nominate them. They inspire us all at Studio H to keep progressing and pushing forward,” Visser adds.According to Visser, their aim is to create a community for womxn where they feel seen, respected and a platform where the work that they do is honoured.Applications were open to the public to nominate womxn in the food industry and so they received a flood of nominations, highlighting the need to support and shine a spotlight on the amazing womxn in the food and drinks industry.“In the true spirit of sisters doing it for themselves, we are stronger together and magical things happen when womxn stand up for other womxn,” says Visser.This year’s awards were judged by the award’s inaugural winners, a group of womxn, who are tasked with the difficult decision of selecting someone in each category to pass the baton of Food XX winner to.Cameron-Leigh Henning: bartender at Saint and MarbleCatherine Marshall: winemaker at Catherine Marshall WinesLaurie Cooper: winemaker and sommelier at Abingdon Wine Estate in the KwaZulu-Natal MidlandsLeah van Deventer: writer and editor specialising in food, drinks, events and travelSabrina Traubner: head bartender at The Athletic Club & SocialShanna-Rae Wilby: co-founder and head distiller of Time Anchor DistilleryAnmar Wilding: owner and head baker at CRUMB CakesMahlatse Lentsoane: founder of Tatso Homemade African patisserieMegan Rodseth: owner of The Gypsy Kitchen vegan bakeryMo Lewis: owner of The Accidental BakerNikki Albertyn: owner and creative director of LionHeart online pâtisserie studioChe Upton: Taste Creator at Che GourmetDenise Cowburn-Levy: owner at Ginger & LimeJulia Hattingh: chef and owner at Reverie Social Table RestaurantKerry Maher: owner at Farm Table GrocerLeah Bessa: co-founder of Gourmet Grubb insect ice creamLyndall Maunder: owner of Clarke's Bar & Dining RoomNobhongo Gxolo: founder of Third Culture Experiment food clubSarah Collins: founder and CEO of WonderbagShannon Smut: chef and founder of Pure Good FoodIming Lin: farmer and owner of Meuse FarmJoy Phala: educator, landscape designer and founder of Organic Kitchen GardensUmthunzi Farming CommunityAmanda Manyatshe: chef and educator at Beyond Bars AkademiaLoubie Rusch: urban forager, indigenous food activist and founder of Making KOSSarah Collins: founder and CEO of WonderbagSepial Shim: chef, owner and educator at Sepial's Kitchen in Cape TownDr Tracy Nelwamondo: health coach, food activist and owner of Modern TraditionsAbigail Donnelly: food director at Woolworths TASTECass Abrahams: food historian and authorNompumelelo Mqwebu: chef, author and founder of the Mzansi International Culinary FestivalDr Tracy Nelwamondo: health coach, food activist and owner of Modern TraditionsAmerae Vercueil: chef, recipe developer and food stylistGeorgia East: writer, food stylist and photographer and blogger at East After NoonJulie Velosa: digital editor and food stylist at Crush OnlineKatelyn Williams: author, food stylist, photographer, recipe developer and blogger at The Kate TinDr Tracy Nelwamondo: health coach, food activist and owner of Modern TraditionsBathandwa Nkambule: recipe developer and content creator at The Earthy CookIshay Govender-Ypma: food and culture journalist, author and blogger at Food & the FabulousMelissa Delport: author, photographer, chef, health coach and blogger at The Truffle JournalSamantha Linsell: author, food stylist, photographer and blogger at Drizzle and DipYolisa Qunta: author and blogger at Yoli SaidEloise Windebank: Farro in JohannesburgJenny Foulis: Tin Roof Cafe in PretoriaSimnikiwe Mkhize: Rosetta Roastery in Cape TownChe Upton: taste creator at Che GourmetLeah Bessa: co-founder of Gourmet Grubb insect ice creamMokgadi Itsweng: chef, writer, food stylist, activist and co-founder of Lotsha FoodsAmanda Manyatshe: chef and educator at Beyond Bars AkademiaCatherine Barnhoorn: author, health coach, recipe developer and blogger at Mila's MealsLeah van Deventer: writer and editor specialising in food, drinks, events and travelStephanie Simbo: hospitality educator and co-founder of Beyond Bars AkademiaTabisa Mahlathi: project manager at Mhani Gingi TrustErrieda Du Toit: author, food culture commentator and content producer for Kokkedoor and KoekedoorLoubie Rusch: urban forager, indigenous food activist and founder of Making KOSNompumelelo Mqwebu: chef, author and founder of the Mzansi International Culinary FestivalSepial Shim: chef, owner and educator at Sepial's Kitchen in Cape TownDr Tracy Nelwamondo: health coach, food activist and owner of Modern TraditionsZolitha Magengelele: creator of The Cooks' Table pop-upsAbigail Mbalo-Mokoena: chef, owner and creative director of 4Roomed eKasi Culture in Khayelitsha, Cape TownCarla Milli Schulze Doerr: chef at The Test Kitchen in Cape TownChristi Semczyszyn: head chef at Tjing Tjing in Cape TownColette Robert: owner and chef at The General Store in Cape TownJade de Waal: chef and founder of Food Jams in Cape TownNanda Cardoso: head chef at Chefs Warehouse Bree Street in Cape TownSepial Shim: chef, owner and educator at Sepial's Kitchen in Cape TownHayley Morison: online video specialist co-author of Foodies of South AfricaJan Tomlin: front of house and behind the scenes at Chefs Warehouse Bree StreetMareli Basson: partner in Bertus Basson's restaurant empireMaria Van Zyl: owner of Cream of the Crop cultured butterNicki Russell: product developer and head of innovation at Pick n PayKim Bloch: founder of Umthumzi Farming CommunitySarah Collins: founder and CEO of WonderbagThekla Teunis: founder and director of GroundedZayaan Khan: food activist and seed librarian at Seed BiblioteekAndiswa Mqedlana: manager of Brunch at Jackie Cameron's School Outlet in the KwaZulu-Natal MidlandsApiwe Nxusani-Mawela: brewmaster and founder of Brewster's CraftSarah Niemand: business owner of a collective selling alikreukel and mussels from Buffeljagsbaai in the Western Cape OverbergPhatiswa Magazi: cook at The Kitchen in Cape TownDoreen October: founder of Bredasdorp Nutrition and Development Centre feeding schemeShirley Muswema: general manager at Chefs Warehouse Bree StreetLeshoto Thooe: electrical engineer, gardener and recipe developer at @athomewithleshKhuthala Bokolo: small-scale chemical-free farmer based in Khayelitsha, Cape TownNonkululeko Britton-Masekela: agriprenuer, farmer and seller of organic vegetables online at KulaThe Food XX Womxn in Food Awards 2020 will be accompanied by a gala dinner cooked by the womxn of the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel.