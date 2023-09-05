Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

StoneThe Publicity WorkshopEntravision in AfricaThe CoupOnPoint PROLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Lifestyle News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Bombay Sapphire launches the Creator's Hub in SA

5 Sep 2023
Bombay Sapphire has launched the Creator's Hub in South Africa - a one-of-a-kind programme that will see over 50 top bartenders from across the country coming together in Cape Town for a career-defining experience. This three-day event, which officially got underway on Monday, 4 September 20203, will redefine the future of the South African bartending community, celebrating the art and craft of cocktail culture through talks, immersive masterclasses and inspiring exhibitions curated by both global and local thought leaders.
Bombay Sapphire’s global master distiller, Dr. Anne Brock, and the brand’s global Master of Botanicals, Alessandro Garneri. Image supplied
Bombay Sapphire’s global master distiller, Dr. Anne Brock, and the brand’s global Master of Botanicals, Alessandro Garneri. Image supplied

Bombay Sapphire’s global master distiller, Dr. Anne Brock, and the brand’s global Master of Botanicals, Alessandro Garneri, are in South Africa to inaugurate the programme and provide valuable mentorship sessions to attendees as well as lead exclusive masterclasses to share their skills and insights with the bartending community.

“At Bombay Sapphire, we cherish and amplify our bartending community's invaluable role as creative brand advocates. We firmly believe in unleashing creativity within everyone, a core ethos driving Bombay Sapphire,” says Avukile Mabombo, marketing manager, Middle East and Africa, Bombay Sapphire.

“The Creator’s Hub provides a platform to unlock creative self-expression and embark on an exciting journey in the realm of bartending. We look forward to showcasing the distinctive flavours and botanicals of Bombay Sapphire through this sensory experience that will engage, educate, captivate and entertain guests in Cape Town this September,” he says.

The Creator’s Hub experience will be open to industry professionals from Tuesday, 5 September 2023 and consumers on Thursday, 7 September 2023, where guests can enjoy all that is on offer, including culinary demonstrations, food pairings, film screenings, talks, art and craft classes, as well as cocktail craftsmanship at its best at the one-night-only pop-up by Kevin Armstrong and Daniel Waddy from Satan’s Whisker’s ranked 23rd in The World’s 50 Best Bars.

Supporting creativity and the arts

In addition to these exclusive sessions, the Creator’s Hub will also welcome the launch of the ‘Saw This, Made This’ programme, further cementing the brand’s continued commitment to supporting creativity and the arts, this local installation will showcase the artistic expressions of 16 South African emerging artists. This concept is inspired by the global 'Saw This, Made This' campaign launched earlier this year in New York and London, a partnership between Bombay Sapphire and world-renowned film director and creative visionary, Baz Luhrmann.

The chosen venue, 61 Loop Street, Cape Town, mirrors the brand's creativity mission. Transforming this undiscovered central space into an artistic wonderland aligns with the brand's essence. Positioned in the heart of the city's elite bars and restaurants, the Creator’s Hub will overflow onto the streets. International bartenders and creative drink architects will weave their mixology magic at various venues and hotspots, further enriching the experience.

To register to attend the events as an industry professional or as a guest, visit https://thecreatorshub.co.za/. There is no entry fee to attend, however, spaces are limited and registration is mandatory to be admitted.

NextOptions
Read more: Avukile Mabombo, Bombay Sapphire

Related

Get your creative juices flowing this World Gin Day with Bombay Sapphire
OnPoint PRGet your creative juices flowing this World Gin Day with Bombay Sapphire9 Jun 2023
Wasomi and Bombay Sapphire's art of botanicals launches in South Africa
OnPoint PRWasomi and Bombay Sapphire's art of botanicals launches in South Africa26 Sep 2022
Bombay Sapphire shines light on local content creators' acts of creativity
OnPoint PRBombay Sapphire shines light on local content creators' acts of creativity26 Apr 2021
Bombay Sapphire unleashes a Million Acts of Creativity across South Africa
OnPoint PRBombay Sapphire unleashes a Million Acts of Creativity across South Africa20 Apr 2021
Bombay Sapphire on a mission to be world's most sustainable gin
OnPoint PRBombay Sapphire on a mission to be world's most sustainable gin9 Apr 2021
Bombay Sapphire reveals this season's ultimate cocktail at creativity stirring event
OnPoint PRBombay Sapphire reveals this season's ultimate cocktail at creativity stirring event9 Dec 2020
The golf addiction - A course in business travel
The golf addiction - A course in business travel8 Apr 2019
#BizTrends2019: Redirecting an economy, a tourism imperative for 2019
#BizTrends2019: Redirecting an economy, a tourism imperative for 20197 Jan 2019

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz