Bombay Sapphire launches the Creator's Hub in SA

Bombay Sapphire has launched the Creator's Hub in South Africa - a one-of-a-kind programme that will see over 50 top bartenders from across the country coming together in Cape Town for a career-defining experience. This three-day event, which officially got underway on Monday, 4 September 20203, will redefine the future of the South African bartending community, celebrating the art and craft of cocktail culture through talks, immersive masterclasses and inspiring exhibitions curated by both global and local thought leaders.

Bombay Sapphire’s global master distiller, Dr. Anne Brock, and the brand’s global Master of Botanicals, Alessandro Garneri. Image supplied

Bombay Sapphire’s global master distiller, Dr. Anne Brock, and the brand’s global Master of Botanicals, Alessandro Garneri, are in South Africa to inaugurate the programme and provide valuable mentorship sessions to attendees as well as lead exclusive masterclasses to share their skills and insights with the bartending community.

“At Bombay Sapphire, we cherish and amplify our bartending community's invaluable role as creative brand advocates. We firmly believe in unleashing creativity within everyone, a core ethos driving Bombay Sapphire,” says Avukile Mabombo, marketing manager, Middle East and Africa, Bombay Sapphire.

“The Creator’s Hub provides a platform to unlock creative self-expression and embark on an exciting journey in the realm of bartending. We look forward to showcasing the distinctive flavours and botanicals of Bombay Sapphire through this sensory experience that will engage, educate, captivate and entertain guests in Cape Town this September,” he says.

The Creator’s Hub experience will be open to industry professionals from Tuesday, 5 September 2023 and consumers on Thursday, 7 September 2023, where guests can enjoy all that is on offer, including culinary demonstrations, food pairings, film screenings, talks, art and craft classes, as well as cocktail craftsmanship at its best at the one-night-only pop-up by Kevin Armstrong and Daniel Waddy from Satan’s Whisker’s ranked 23rd in The World’s 50 Best Bars.

Supporting creativity and the arts

In addition to these exclusive sessions, the Creator’s Hub will also welcome the launch of the ‘Saw This, Made This’ programme, further cementing the brand’s continued commitment to supporting creativity and the arts, this local installation will showcase the artistic expressions of 16 South African emerging artists. This concept is inspired by the global 'Saw This, Made This' campaign launched earlier this year in New York and London, a partnership between Bombay Sapphire and world-renowned film director and creative visionary, Baz Luhrmann.

The chosen venue, 61 Loop Street, Cape Town, mirrors the brand's creativity mission. Transforming this undiscovered central space into an artistic wonderland aligns with the brand's essence. Positioned in the heart of the city's elite bars and restaurants, the Creator’s Hub will overflow onto the streets. International bartenders and creative drink architects will weave their mixology magic at various venues and hotspots, further enriching the experience.

To register to attend the events as an industry professional or as a guest, visit https://thecreatorshub.co.za/. There is no entry fee to attend, however, spaces are limited and registration is mandatory to be admitted.