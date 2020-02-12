Marketing & Media trends
Marketing & Media trends
4 PR business trends you can expect in 2020Mimi Kalinda
#BizTakeouts: Khumo Theko on corporates and the incoming Gen Z workforce
Khumo Theko, cultural identity trend spotter at Flux Trends was BizTakeouts' podcast guest on Monday, 10 February, recorded at Workshop 17, the Firestaion in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
Rutendo Nyamuda and Khumo Theko
In this episode, Theko in conversation with host Rutendo Nyamuda, questions whether corporates are prepared for the incoming Gen Z workforce.
For me the bigger question is: 'Can traditional structures be liberal enough to actually appreciate and set up systems that are inclusive to everybody else’s dynamic thoughts and differences?’.The episode also discusses other generations, including Generation M – young Muslims bringing a modern perspective to their religion, as well as Generation Alpha – the children of Millennials born between 2011 and 2025.
Listen to the full interview now on a your choice of local and international platforms, including @spotifysa, @applepodcasts, iono.fm, Bizcommunity or the BizTakeouts App.
About BizTakeouts
BizTakeouts provides unforgettable conversations with some of the most influential people on the African continent, distributed to Bizcommunity’s existing reach of over 2 million monthly industry page views, 546,500 newsletter subscribers and 889,818 mobile page views per month.
The cute takeaway box motif clearly communicates what BizTakeouts will deliver - tasty, snackable content, soundbyte-size B2B news>>TO GO - the disruptor in the burgeoning business podcast sector.
To enquire about advertising and sponsorship opportunities on the podcast, email us at .
