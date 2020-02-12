Marketing & Media Trends

Trends | First edition 2020 | Newsletter 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

Sponsors

Media

CRM, CX, UX
Events & Conferences
Digital
HR & Management
Finance & Insurance
ICT
BizTrendsLIVE!

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism trends

More Articles

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

#BizTakeouts: Khumo Theko on corporates and the incoming Gen Z workforce

By: Terry Levin
Khumo Theko, cultural identity trend spotter at Flux Trends was BizTakeouts' podcast guest on Monday, 10 February, recorded at Workshop 17, the Firestaion in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
Rutendo Nyamuda and Khumo Theko

In this episode, Theko in conversation with host Rutendo Nyamuda, questions whether corporates are prepared for the incoming Gen Z workforce.
For me the bigger question is: 'Can traditional structures be liberal enough to actually appreciate and set up systems that are inclusive to everybody else’s dynamic thoughts and differences?’.
The episode also discusses other generations, including Generation M – young Muslims bringing a modern perspective to their religion, as well as Generation Alpha – the children of Millennials born between 2011 and 2025.



Listen to the full interview now on a your choice of local and international platforms, including @spotifysa, @applepodcasts, iono.fm, Bizcommunity or the BizTakeouts App.

About BizTakeouts


BizTakeouts provides unforgettable conversations with some of the most influential people on the African continent, distributed to Bizcommunity’s existing reach of over 2 million monthly industry page views, 546,500 newsletter subscribers and 889,818 mobile page views per month.

The cute takeaway box motif clearly communicates what BizTakeouts will deliver - tasty, snackable content, soundbyte-size B2B news>>TO GO - the disruptor in the burgeoning business podcast sector.

To enquire about advertising and sponsorship opportunities on the podcast, email us at .
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Terry Levin's articles

About Terry Levin

Adding more zeros and heroes to brand value. Brand Turn Around and Brand Positioning specialists. Specialising in corporate identity development, brand identity refreshes and the creation of heritage brands to achieve market leadership position. Currently acting as Bizcommunity.com creative director at large. Email , follow @terrylevin on Twitter, view her photos on Instagram, connect on www.facebook.com/offtheshelfmarketing or LinkedIn.
Comment

Read more: Terry Levin, Flux Trends, biztakeouts, generation z, Gen Z, Khumo Theko

Related

Redefine your retail valentine

Issued by Smart Media

Cyril Ramaphosa popular amongst South Africans, but political parties questionable

Issued by Ipsos

#BizTakeouts: Khumo Theko on corporates and the incoming Gen Z workforce

By Terry Levin

HaveYouHeard signs 5 new accounts

Issued by HaveYouHeard


All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.