WPP appoints chief operating officer, Andrew Scott, to Board

WPP recently appointed its chief operating officer, Andrew Scott, as an executive director to its Board, with immediate effect.

Scott joined WPP in 1999 as director of corporate development and has held a number of other senior roles including chief operating officer for Europe before being appointed global chief operating officer in 2018.

Roberto Quarta, Chairman of WPP, says, "Scott brings to the Board a deep understanding of our business from his 24 years with WPP and the significant contribution he has made to our success during that time."

Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, adds, "This appointment recognises the key role that Scott plays in the company, and the importance of continuously improving our operational effectiveness."

Jim Prior to step down

In August, WPP announced that Jim Prior would leave WPP after 22 years.

The chair of WPP’s Design Bridge and Partners, Prior joined WPP in 2001 as chief executive of The Partners and became chief executive of Lambie-Nairn in 2014, according to Campaign Asia.

In 2018, he led the merger of The Partners, Lambie-Nairn, Brand Union, Addison and Vbat to create Superunion, which brought together most of WPP's key design and branding agencies as part of a broader simplification drive. Superunion later merged with Design Bridge in July 2022, officially launching as Design Bridge and Partners earlier this year.

“It has been a wonderful experience to work with so many talented people across WPP over the last 22 years,” Prior says in Campaign Asia.