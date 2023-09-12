Puma and Neymar Jr create 78 limited edition football boots

With his historic, record-breaking 78th goal for Brazil, Neymar Jr. officially becomes Brazil's highest ever goal scorer. To honour the special moment Puma and Neymar Jr. have designed and created 78 limited-edition Future football boots that will be presented to 78 of the most influential people in his career.

Neymar Jr. has personally selected the special group that includes family, friends, coaches, current and ex-teammates, and Brazil legends all of whom will receive the boot number that corresponds to the goals they have scored for their national team. Neymar Jr. and Puma will also give away one pair of the boots in a special competition.

Achieving the record fulfils a lifelong dream for Neymar Jr. It is tough to be a star, even tougher when you start so young. Neymar Jr. came from Santos, a land of expectations, home to some of the most talented players in the history of football. A country of 200 million have watched him grow up, find his voice, and reach his potential.

People will always make comparisons, but Neymar Jr. has never wanted that. His hero Pelé inspired him to become a football player and he himself wants to do the same for the next generation of Brazilian players. History doesn’t repeat itself. Every player carves their own legacy. We must celebrate the heroes that came before us and inspire the heroes yet to be crowned.

The NJR78 Future football boots in white, Puma gold and matte gold feature 10 unique icons created from images drawn by Neymar Jr. that are representative of 10 special moments from his life. The career highlights begin with a young image of Neymar Jr. on the right boot and finish with a present-day image on the left boot. Surrounding the images is the line ‘History doesn’t repeat itself’ and on the front of the boot is Neymar Jr.’s first signature that he wrote in his notebook as a child when dreaming of becoming a professional football player.

The special icons celebrate the following moments:

Neymar Jr. drawing himself as Pelé in his school notebook.



A letter Neymar Jr.’s mother wrote to him.



The bus stop where he used to take the bus to practice.



Zito – Santos FC’s idol that gave him his chance at Santos.



First trophy as top-scorer in a youth championship.



Betinho – Neymar Jr.’s first coach.



7 March 2009. Debut for Santos.



Neymar Jr.’s first goal for Santos and goal celebration.



Neymar Jr.’s first goal for Brazil.



Neymar Jr.’s first Championship for Brazil.

“Breaking the record is a dream come true. Pelé is my hero and has been an inspiration to me and many young children growing up in Brazil. I would not be where I am today if it was not for the support of my family and the many who have helped me along my journey“, said Neymar Jr.

“After reaching 78 goals I wanted to do something special and show my appreciation for them. Together with Puma we have created 78 pairs of Future football boots that will be gifted to the 78 people who have influenced me on and off the pitch. To those people I want to give my gratitude and a part of this record that they have helped me achieve.”

Each pair of NJR78 Future football boots will be presented in special cases with a white protective outer sleeve with high gloss gold foiled graphics. The piece of art features special white cotton archive gloves to preserve the limited-edition items. Each pair comes with a signed Neymar Jr. certificate of authenticity and will not be for sale.