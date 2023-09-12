Nozipho Zulu wins Ukhozi FM's Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search

Ukhozi FM has announced Nozipho Zulu from KwaZulu-Natal as the winner of the Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search for 2023.

Nozipho Zulu competed against thousands of other aspiring presenters. Source: Supplied.

Zulu emerged victorious after an intense competition that saw 2,000 talented individuals from across the nation submit their demos in the hopes of becoming the next radio sensation. Launched in 2020, this year's competition continued the station's commitment to empowering women in media, through encouraging aspiring female presenters to showcase their skills and unique voices.

Next star

The Winnie Mahlangu Female Presenter Search, a tribute to the late legendary broadcaster Winnie Mahlangu, was a nationwide quest to discover the next female radio star. With an overwhelming response from hopefuls across the country, this competition once again aimed to unearth fresh talent in the radio industry.

The four-week voting phase, where listeners across the nation had the opportunity to vote for their favorite presenter candidate, combined with a comprehensive interview process with Ukhozi FM management, ensured that the most deserving candidate would be chosen to follow in the footsteps of previous winners.

Zulu now joins broadcasters who have claimed the title in previous years. Zama Mseleku in 2020, Bingelela Mpanza in 2021, and Londa Mbatha in 2022 have all made significant contributions to Ukhozi FM and the broadcasting industry as a whole.

Journey

Zulu captivated the hearts of the audience with her magnetic personality and undeniable on-air presence. Her ability to connect with listeners and deliver compelling content set her apart as the standout choice for the coveted position.

Nozipho upon winning the competition said, "This journey has been nothing short of incredible. I'm honoured to follow in the footsteps of such a radio icon as Winnie Mahlangu and look forward to bringing fresh energy and exciting content to Ukhozi FM's loyal listeners."

Pearl Maseko, programmes manager for Ukhozi FM commented, "We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our listeners and supporters who participated in the voting process. Your engagement and enthusiasm have been instrumental in making this search a resounding success."

As part of her prize, Zulu will embark on a 12-month mentorship journey with Ukhozi FM.