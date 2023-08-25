Industries

Africa


Ukhozi FM's "Lady D" biography lets readers in on the secret to her staying power

25 Aug 2023
Issued by: Likhanyile Group
A biography documenting the recipe behind irreverent Ukhozi FM broadcaster Dudu "Lady" Khoza's long life on the airwaves has been published. Launched officially on 4 August 2023, the book traces the multi-faceted broadcaster's life from her childhood to when she remains the darling of the airwaves.
Ukhozi FM's &quot;Lady D&quot; biography lets readers in on the secret to her staying power

Aptly titled Longevity: The story of Dudu “Lady D” Khoza as told to Slindile Khanyile, the book focuses on the iconic broadcaster’s career, which has spanned three decades. It is a story told through Dudu’s first-hand account and through the lenses of her mentors, peers, protégés, family and friends. They include former Ukhozi FM station manager Rev Hawu Mbatha, veteran broadcaster and former station manager Koos Radebe, Metro FM’s Wilson B. Nkosi, businesswoman Carol Bouwer, former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, singer Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe, sons Sandile and Kwazi, and husband and business manager Bongani Khoza.

Widely known for her frankness, Khoza shares insights that have bolstered her rise, including quitting a management role to return to full-time on-air presenting, which was a career-defining moment.

She also speaks candidly about the internal battles she fought at the continent’s largest radio station, which commands a listenership of about 8 million people.

The self-published book is written by seasoned journalist and editor Slindile Khanyile. She is the co-director of Likhanyile Tutoring & Media, a Durban-based boutique media and communications firm.

Khanyile, who currently edits Umbele, a Zulu online business publication and Umkhanyisi, a Zulu-medium education and careers publication, is a former editor of Isolezwe newspaper. She is a former deputy editor of the Daily News, a financial journalist at Business Report, a soccer and lifestyle journalist, and an SABC reporter and current affairs producer.

Khanyile says: “As a journalist, I was fascinated by how ‘Lady D’ has remained popular with the young and old, the rural and urban, men and women and corporate sponsors. This is someone who is adored by throngs of fellow entertainers such as singers and performers.

“I noticed that at any given time she would be a brand ambassador for up to four corporates. Surely, that showed some astuteness on her part or brand management.

Not to mention her social media-savviness. You should see the following she commands on her social media accounts and the engagement on them.

“I sought to find out what makes her tick and what is the secret behind her longevity, which is what inspired the title of the book. My curiosity took me on an arduous but fun adventure beyond what I was used to in the newsroom, where I was used to writing a 500-word article or 350 newspaper editorial within a short space of time,” she said.

Khanyile added that: “This book is not just about the life story of a celebrity broadcaster and an entertainer, it is about the insights on how to have staying power in any chosen field.”

Longevity: The story of Dudu “Lady D” Khoza as told to Slindile Khanyile is available on Amazon and from the author. It retails at R320 a copy.

For media enquiries, contact Slindile Khanyile on 083 471 0367 or email az.oc.mteliynahkil@moorswen.

