Extreme is here to Move Mzansi with a new campaign and Bula Sekele Season 3

Extreme is here to Move Mzansi. The popular alcoholic drink with a distinctive apple taste has launched a dynamic new campaign that expresses the unstoppable, positive power of movement and dance.

Whether it’s the contagious effect of a dance move spreading on the dance floor, or an online dance challenge that goes viral, in Mzansi, we love to move. Extreme’s new campaign captures the ripple effect of positivity and highlights the incredible diversity of South African dance culture, with Extreme serving as the heartbeat of the action.

“Our new campaign is an invitation to the nation to move,” says Extreme senior brand manager Nicole Hewitt. “We hope to spark the idea that you can set off a positive chain reaction through authentic self-expression.”

Each of the talented dancers featured in the campaign represents a different style and region in a country that’s rich in diverse dance culture, from the xilibeni to the Kilimanjaro to the skhotane and beyond. The infectious vibe is sure to spread far and wide as South Africans see these dancers move.

But it’s not only their local dance styles that will move people, as their individual stories are sure to inspire others to express themselves through dance. Each will feature in a docuseries that brings to life the power of dance to transform lives, and pass on the positivity to others, encouraging Extreme Moovahs (that’s you, South Africa) to enter Bula Sekele Season 3.

This year’s much-anticipated Bula Sekele dance-off is now in its third season. With the campaign highlighting the best of Mzansi’s moves from Giyani, eThekwini, Athlone and more. Bula Sekele Season 3 is encouraging South Africans from all corners of the country to bring their own dance style into the circle.

Bula Sekele Season 3 kicks off on 15 September, and the winner will dance away with R200,000 at the finale in December. Voting will also be open to the public for the first time.

SA can catch the finalists on MTV Base, and vote for their favourite on the Bula Sekele WhatsApp line on 087 056 2158, and stand to win great prizes. The audience favourite will be rewarded with a R50,000 cash prize at the finale, and will have a chance to compete for the grand prize. With this kind of prize money, Bula Sekele is truly a platform for transforming lives through dance.

To enter, you need to be over 18 (strictly!) and to upload a one-minute dance audition to a track of your choice to the Bula Sekele WhatsApp line on 087 056 2158 between 15 September and 22 October.

“We know dance has the power to move us, and transform lives in big and small ways,” says Hewitt. “We hope dancers from all over the country, at all skill levels, will enter Bula Sekele Season 3 and spread the power of positivity.”

Extreme Moovahs over the age of 18 can follow all the Bula Sekele Season 3 action on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter #BulaSekele

Extreme supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.