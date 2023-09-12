Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

DistellBataSwitch Energy DrinkStellenbosch University Language CentreMpact PlasticsEntravision in AfricaBizcommunity.comMediamarkMegaVision MediaKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Extreme is here to Move Mzansi with a new campaign and Bula Sekele Season 3

12 Sep 2023
Issued by: Distell
Extreme is here to Move Mzansi. The popular alcoholic drink with a distinctive apple taste has launched a dynamic new campaign that expresses the unstoppable, positive power of movement and dance.
Extreme is here to Move Mzansi with a new campaign and Bula Sekele Season 3

Whether it’s the contagious effect of a dance move spreading on the dance floor, or an online dance challenge that goes viral, in Mzansi, we love to move. Extreme’s new campaign captures the ripple effect of positivity and highlights the incredible diversity of South African dance culture, with Extreme serving as the heartbeat of the action.

“Our new campaign is an invitation to the nation to move,” says Extreme senior brand manager Nicole Hewitt. “We hope to spark the idea that you can set off a positive chain reaction through authentic self-expression.”

Each of the talented dancers featured in the campaign represents a different style and region in a country that’s rich in diverse dance culture, from the xilibeni to the Kilimanjaro to the skhotane and beyond. The infectious vibe is sure to spread far and wide as South Africans see these dancers move.

But it’s not only their local dance styles that will move people, as their individual stories are sure to inspire others to express themselves through dance. Each will feature in a docuseries that brings to life the power of dance to transform lives, and pass on the positivity to others, encouraging Extreme Moovahs (that’s you, South Africa) to enter Bula Sekele Season 3.

This year’s much-anticipated Bula Sekele dance-off is now in its third season. With the campaign highlighting the best of Mzansi’s moves from Giyani, eThekwini, Athlone and more. Bula Sekele Season 3 is encouraging South Africans from all corners of the country to bring their own dance style into the circle.

Bula Sekele Season 3 kicks off on 15 September, and the winner will dance away with R200,000 at the finale in December. Voting will also be open to the public for the first time.

SA can catch the finalists on MTV Base, and vote for their favourite on the Bula Sekele WhatsApp line on 087 056 2158, and stand to win great prizes. The audience favourite will be rewarded with a R50,000 cash prize at the finale, and will have a chance to compete for the grand prize. With this kind of prize money, Bula Sekele is truly a platform for transforming lives through dance.

To enter, you need to be over 18 (strictly!) and to upload a one-minute dance audition to a track of your choice to the Bula Sekele WhatsApp line on 087 056 2158 between 15 September and 22 October.

“We know dance has the power to move us, and transform lives in big and small ways,” says Hewitt. “We hope dancers from all over the country, at all skill levels, will enter Bula Sekele Season 3 and spread the power of positivity.”

Extreme Moovahs over the age of 18 can follow all the Bula Sekele Season 3 action on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter #BulaSekele

Extreme supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18 years.

Extreme is here to Move Mzansi with a new campaign and Bula Sekele Season 3

NextOptions
Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
Read more: Distell, Extreme, Bula Sekele

Related

Bernini celebrates Women's Month with a Glowcation in your city
DistellBernini celebrates Women's Month with a Glowcation in your city23 Aug 2023
Pongrácz the only SA sparkling wine awarded Grand Gold in Belgium
DistellPongrácz the only SA sparkling wine awarded Grand Gold in Belgium20 Jun 2023
Bernini renews partnership with One Voice South Africa to uplift and empower SA women
DistellBernini renews partnership with One Voice South Africa to uplift and empower SA women12 Jun 2023
J.C. Le Roux spreads optimism with their new Celebration Inside series hosted by Mpoomy Ledwaba
DistellJ.C. Le Roux spreads optimism with their new Celebration Inside series hosted by Mpoomy Ledwaba9 Jun 2023
Savanna presents 'Trevor Noah Live in South Africa' and some last-minute tickets up for grabs
DistellSavanna presents 'Trevor Noah Live in South Africa' and some last-minute tickets up for grabs8 Jun 2023
Isn't it time you try light living?
DistellIsn't it time you try light living?4 May 2023
New partnership takes 'Bula Sekele' to the next level
DistellNew partnership takes 'Bula Sekele' to the next level24 Apr 2023
Drostdy Hof and Vino Noir explore the beauty of blends in their new video series - Blends & Friends
DistellDrostdy Hof and Vino Noir explore the beauty of blends in their new video series - Blends & Friends20 Apr 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz