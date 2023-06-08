Deadline to enter the Effie Awards extended

Entries must be submitted exclusively via the Effie Awards SA website timeously. Acceptance of entries via the portal will close promptly at 17h00 on the day.

Full details on how to enter, including details on the categories and entry requirements are available the ‘how to enter’ tab on the Effie Awards SA website.

“We understand the demands and commitments that agencies and marketers face, especially during this busy period. That's why we have extended the submission deadline for the 2023 Effie Awards, providing a final opportunity to enter. We strongly encourage all agencies and clients to seize this extension and ensure they have a chance to win.

"Winning an Effie is a prestigious achievement, globally recognised for delivering effective results in line with business and marketing objectives. Don't miss out on the recognition you truly deserve. Submit your entries on time and claim your well-earned acknowledgment,” says Mathe Okaba, ACA CEO.

The Effie South Africa Jury will consider entries during the first round of judging on Wednesday, 19 July, with the second and final round scheduled for Wednesday, 26 July. The Grand Effie judging session, where a select panel of judges will deliberate on whether to award a Grand Effie, will take place a week prior to the Effie Gala event.

The Effie Awards South Africa, hosted by the ACA and sponsored by Nedbank, Investec and GIB, recognise marketing communication that is not only creative but, most importantly, effective. The awards are now in proud partnership with the Nedbank IMC Conference, Africa's foremost integrated marketing conference. Winners of the 2023 Effie Awards will be announced on 15 September 2023.

Join the conversation using the hashtags #EffieAwardsSA, #MarketingUpClose, and #NedbankIMC2023. For more information on the 2023 Effie Awards, visit www.effieawards.co.za.



