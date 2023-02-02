BehindtheSelfie: Kara Gouveia, marketing and events manager for Homemation

For this week we speak to Kara Gouveia who is the marketing and events manager for South African distributor Homemation. Gouveia enjoys being surrounded by high-tech audio-visual and home automation equipment.

Kara Gouveia. Source: Supplied.

Where do you live, work and play?

I live in Waterfall Estate, work in Sandton and play all over Jozi!

What’s really behind your selfie?

As a woman working in a male dominant industry, I’m surrounded by massive floor standing speakers and all the latest hi-fi and home entertainment tech on a daily basis, and I love it!

What does a typical weekend look like for you now?

It usually starts with an hour’s gym class of either barre or high intensity interval training – gets the endorphins flowing for the start of a good weekend. A quick coffee after training and, as a mom of two, it’s then back to the kids for sport, parties or playdates. Saturday evenings are either dining out with friends or having family movie nights at home. Sundays are family days! Sleeping in and afternoon braais with the cousins and extended family.

Describe your career so far.

I am the events and marketing/PR manager for Homemation – a dynamic distribution company that supplies premium audio visual, automation and other lifestyle products to the South African and Sub-Saharan markets. I started my career with a three month marketing internship at L’Oréal in the Professional hair division. It gave me the experience to apply modern business knowledge and innovative marketing tools to real-life cases.

I was asked to stay on at the company and experienced other divisions of the business which helped me grow my career. I’ve had experience in various industries - from the marketing of shopping malls to professional hair & beauty and now tech. I’ve loved the diversity and its taught me valuable lessons along the way.

What are you streaming/reading/listening to right now?

I’m about to start the audio book Stolen Focus by Johann Hari. (Why you can't pay attention - and how to think deeply again) - a subject most relevant in today’s trying times.

I’m streaming Emily in Paris for some light-hearted fun!

What’s your favourite gif?

Give us the quote you like to live your life by?

“Be a warrior, not a worrier”

Do you have any secret talents?

My friends say I wear rose tinted glasses (I always try see the best in people!)

