Kevin Britz and Craig Page-Lee, hosts of Lunchtime Marketing and Leadership every Thursday at 12pm on ebizradio.com , discuss what it takes to be a leader in times that demand adaptation.

What we knew and did is not what we need right now. We have to evolve as leaders and managers in a business world that is changing weekly. How do we do this, and how are others doing it?

The massive upheavals of 2020 and 2021 have threaded crisis and uncertainty throughout just about every organisation around the globe. When severe storms hit, yes, buildings fall and communities are disrupted, but something as simple as a palm tree can survive by bending, not breaking.