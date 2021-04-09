White Star continues to keep the local beat alive!

This month, we uncover the heroes behind the brands that millions of South Africans take into their homes and hearts every day. We find out more from Terri Verhoeven, senior operations manager at Big Concerts, about managing such a well-known SA company and navigating and surviving the devastating effects of Covid-19.ByRuth Cooper
Iconic maize brand returns with the ground-breaking campaign to support local artists
Mpho Sebina
As a long-standing ally of South African music, White Star, South Africa’s favourite maize meal brand, returns to collaborate with the South African music industry to keep the beat alive. With large public events and gatherings – including concerts and gigs – still prohibited, local musicians have limited opportunities to perform.
Recent news highlights the fact that many artists, particularly young and emerging artists, are still buckling under the economic strain caused by the lockdown period.
Enter the unique initiative called Shay’na ngeWhite Star (Shine with White Star), a campaign specially designed to enable local artists to shine their light into the lockdown gloom and beyond. It’s also intended to give South Africans an opportunity to support their favourite artists during this time.
“White Star has always enjoyed a long and equally fruitful relationship with local artists,” says marketing manager Mokhele Makhothi. “So, as the continued impact of the lockdown on performing artists has left artists having little or no opportunities to perform, we wanted to continue to lend support by creating an opportunity for them to earn some kind of living through performance opportunities and at the same time lighten the mood among South Africans in this uncertain and sullen time.”
The first Shay’na nge White Star experience kicked off in September 2020, in collaboration with a 13-week series on Metro FM’s Sunday Soul Therapy with Msizi Shembe, where the station played strictly local music for an hour. Listeners were treated to amazing performances that were streamed via social media channels and fabulous competition prizes were also up for grabs.
The hour-long show not only featured a uniquely South African playlist, but also gave local musicians an opportunity to reconnect with their audiences. Some of the top-charting and hitmakers to benefit from this included the likes of Langa Mavuso, Ami Faku, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Simmi, Encore, Soul Kulture, Ayanda Jiya, Zarcia, Mlindo, Manana, Karabo, Nomcebo and Zoe Modiga.
Boasting 40 million impressions across all social media platforms and a reach of 4.6 million adults in its first year, the pilot season of Shay’na ngeWhite Star reached far and wide.
The 2021 season of Shay’na nge White Star kicks off in April and promises to continue to lend much-needed support to local artists.
“Most importantly, musicians and singers will benefit from being featured on the playlists as well as from the streaming and downloads of their music,” says Makhothi. “The idea behind the campaign is that the more South Africans listen to and support local music, the more local content will be played on radio and TV, helping all our favourite artists to weather the Covid-19 storm.”
As with last year, for 13 weeks, White Star will support playlisting of local music, live on-air performances and later in the year give the public an opportunity to win prizes and streaming/download music for free.
At each weekly recording, lucky fans will get to be part of the audience for the exclusive recording sessions as well as get a chance to meet their favourite artists. With all Covid-related protocols observed.
White Star has been a supporter of the local music industry right from the start. Since 1999, music has been an integral part to White Star’s identity, with the brand being aligned with popular music shows such as Macufe, DrumBeat and the Moretele Park Tribute Concert.
“We are also taking this opportunity to appeal to other stations to add more South African content to their playlists and for TV shows to feature videos and live performances by local artists. Music is woven into our culture and every show, every streaming and every download will contribute towards keeping our vibrant and exceptional music industry afloat.
“Shay’na ngeWhite Star has been created to bring the beat back into our lives and we call on all South Africans to move to the beat and shine. Local is lekker. Let’s celebrate that.”
About White Star:
The White Star brand was launched in March 1999, introducing the quality, nutritionally enriched White Star Super Maize Meal into the South African market. This was later followed by the introduction of the convenient White Star Quick variant. The brand entered the breakfast segment in 2017, adding White Star Instant Porridge in five different flavours – original, chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and banana – to its range. Today, White Star is one of South Africa’s top food brands and the leader in the maize category.
