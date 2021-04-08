New Bridgestone head of marketing announced

Bridgestone Southern Africa (BSAF) has appointed Sara Didiza as its new head of marketing. Didiza has been in the position since March and leads a multi-disciplinary team that includes product management and brand marketing, public relations, corporate communications and trade marketing.

Sara Didiza | image supplied

Didiza commented on the appointment, saying: “The automotive sector delivers almost 7% of South Africa’s GDP, it is the largest manufacturing sector and it contributes tremendously to export revenues – making it one of the most important sectors of our economy and one of the most exciting to be in. We also have much to look forward to as an official Olympic sponsor of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the team have already initiated an exciting local campaign that I am very proud to be joining.”“Our greatest challenge in the coming months will be to stimulate strong and sustainable business growth for BSAF and our customers as we start the journey of recovery from the impact of the pandemic,” says Didiza.She anticipates this growth being driven by rewarding consumers with superior value through quality, long-lasting, safe, and durable products, as well as a robust world-class service experience.As artificial intelligence makes its way further into the automotive industry, tyre manufacturers are using intelligent tools to ensure better use of tyres, extending their life cycle, while keeping people safer on the roads.Didiza was born in Zimbabwe and is a proud alumna of the University of Cape Town, where she earned a B.A. degree in media and a law degree.She has over ten years of experience in brand management and marketing, leading multi-million-dollar global brands such as Gillette, Pampers, Pantene, Head & Shoulders for P&G and Samsung’s full portfolio of mobile, TV and consumer electronic products across sub-Saharan Africa.“My marketing philosophy is founded on serving and improving people’s lives by delivering exceptional products that offer real and meaningful value. All our planning will have the end consumer in mind, and I look forward to working collaboratively toward realising our strong brand vision and elevating BSAF to #1 in every category and channel it operates in.”“In order to get there, we’ll continue to ensure that our people are well taken care of, their passions and career aspirations are nurtured, and their health and safety remains our top priority,” she adds.