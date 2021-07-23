Commemorate Madiba's Legacy this July with Public Sector Leaders (PSL)

The Great Nelson Mandela, father of our nation, never wavered in his devotion to equality, democracy and learning. Now, almost eight years since his passing, there has never been a more urgent time to reflect on his mission and values. This month we celebrate Madiba in all his glory, remembering what it takes to fight for justice and peace in making South Africa a nation we can be proud of.
This month – from the Desk of the Presidency – President Ramaphosa celebrated the good news that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) had announced another record trade surplus in May, to the value of R54.6bn - due to a 1.5% increase in exports between April and May. Which means that our trade balance surplus has been increasing year-on-year. Further good news for our economy is the rise, globally, of metal prices – which has had beneficial knock-on effects for mining and our economy thus far.“Let us grasp the opportunities that exist in this sector so that mining can help guide our path to a more inclusive and equitable economy.
” – President Ramaphosa.
It is a busy month for public sector leaders with our President attending the G7 Summit in England, the SADC Extraordinary Summit in Maputo, the funeral of former President Kenneth Kaunda in Zambia, and a visit to the Cape Town port where he announced the establishment of the Transnet National Port Authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet.Inside this edition:
The month of July celebrates Nelson Mandela and the principles he stood for. In this bumper edition we look at Madiba as a statesman, global icon, and how the world is celebrating July 18th – his birthday.
As our lead article we feature the Principal of Majuba TVET College, Sanele Mlotshwa, a leader who truly epitomises the Mandela legacy of dedication to education and the youth.
We turn the spotlight onto four of our leaders who have great scorecards, and the article on winter chills celebrates the progress being made in opening up the power sector.
Special features include:
- A Legal Matters feature focusing on employers and employees, and their rights and responsibilities during Covid.
- The regional focus for July is on the North West province and water security affairs.
- “In other news” we celebrate the fact that South Africa is all set to become the continent’s first mRNA Vaccine Manufacturing Hub.
- Our “Trailblazer” is Ms Konehali (Kone) Gugushe - the passionate CEO behind the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.
