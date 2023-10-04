Industries

Celebrating 2 decades of empowering excellence and shaping tomorrow

4 Oct 2023
Issued by: Topco Media
In a momentous year, the 20th annual Top Women Awards, proudly presented in partnership with Standard Bank, is set to illuminate the Sandton City Convention Centre in Johannesburg on the evening of 7 November, 2023. In an ever-changing world, the theme for this year's Standard Bank Top Women Awards, "My Africa," carries profound significance. It represents a heartfelt tribute to the extraordinary continent of Africa and its resilient women who have, through centuries of challenges and triumphs, emerged as beacons of hope and progress.
Winners of 2022 awards
Winners of 2022 awards

"Twenty years of the Standard Bank Top Women Awards is not just a milestone, it's a testament to the enduring commitment to empower women in South Africa. These awards celebrate not only the remarkable achievements of organisations but also the indomitable spirit of African women who lead the way with resilience and innovation," says Ralf Fletcher, CEO of organiser, Topco Media.

Bridging the sectors, influencing change

For two decades, the Standard Bank Top Women Awards has been the nexus of empowerment, uniting the public and private sectors in a shared commitment to advancing women's leadership. With each passing year, this esteemed event has reached an ever-expanding audience, connecting with over 800 key decision-makers.

Over a decade ago, Standard Bank of South Africa embraced the platinum naming rights to the Top Women Awards, earning the prestigious title, "Standard Bank Top Women Awards." Today, it stands as South Africa's premier awards platform dedicated to propelling women into leadership roles.

Inspiring sustainable change

As we mark our 20th-year milestone, the awards ceremony will once again shine a spotlight on the organisations with the most sustainable and successful gender empowerment strategies. These honourees represent various sectors, showcasing the diverse landscape of excellence in gender empowerment. The November 2023 awards ceremony serves not only to acknowledge but to inspire. It serves as a beacon for young, entrepreneurial women – the driving force behind our future economy. These women follow in the footsteps of pioneers who paved the way for success, even during times when gender parity was a distant goal.

Shaping tomorrow

Fundamentally, the Standard Bank Top Women Awards are about shaping tomorrow. By acknowledging and celebrating the most sustainable and successful gender empowerment strategies across all sectors, we send a clear message that gender equality isn't just a goal – it's a necessity for a thriving society and economy.

This awards ceremony stands as a testament to the trailblazers who carved out their paths to success long before gender parity became a pressing national issue. It honours their vision and determination while inspiring the next generation of leaders, particularly the entrepreneurial women who are the backbone of our future economy. It's a call to action, a reminder that achieving gender equality is not just desirable; it's essential for a prosperous future.

Category sponsors

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed category sponsors, whose support has been instrumental in making this event a resounding success year after year:

  • Standard Bank
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Sanofi - Aventis South Africa
  • Wipro
  • Harmony Gold
  • KIA South Africa
  • SANBI
  • Mpumalanga Department of Sports, Culture, and Recreation

Our esteemed judges: Shaping the awards

The distinguished panel of judges for the 20th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards comprises a formidable assembly of leaders and experts from diverse fields, each contributing their invaluable insights and experience to the adjudication process. From esteemed business leaders such as Alicia Eggington, country manager and vice president, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana at Procter & Gamble, our proud gold partner for the Top Women Conference and Awards 2023, to accomplished executives like Cecilia Albertyn, VP of membership and international networks at the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa. Together with the esteemed panel of judges below, Top Women represents a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to promoting gender equality.

  • Ille Potgieter – managing director, M&C Saatchi Abel
  • Mabo Malaza – HR manager, employment equity and skills development, Harmony
  • Nomama Mei – SANBI
  • Nosizwe Dlengezele-Senyakoe – sector head for energy, natural resources and utilities (ENU), Wipro
  • Latisha Naidu – HR executive, KIA South Africa
  • Mbali Tshabalala – BBBEE transformation manager, Sanofi Aventis
  • Sonto Mayise – chief convention bureau, KZN Convention Bureau
  • Daniele Joubert – Eater growth lead, Uber
  • Esay Reddy – CEO, KZN Oils
  • Johanna Makgalemele – CEO, Travel with Flair
  • Lulu Gwagwa – CEO, Lereko Investments
  • Yvonne Chaka Chaka-Mhinga – South African singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, humanitarian and teacher

Calling for entries

We invite organisations across South Africa to register their entries for the Standard Bank Top Women Awards 2023. Be part of a celebration that not only recognises your commitment to gender empowerment but also provides a platform to share your success stories and inspire others.

To register your entry, please visit https://lp.topco.co.za/sbtop-women-awards-2023/.

As we gather for the 20th annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards under the banner of "My Africa," we pay homage to the indelible mark made by African women on history's canvas. We celebrate the diversity, resilience, and boundless potential that define this remarkable continent. And, most importantly, we recognise that the future of Africa is intertwined with the empowerment and leadership of its women, who continue to inspire us all.

Topco Media
DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
