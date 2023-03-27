NewGenTrends in Marketing Conference 2023

The New Generation Awards - the number one digital media awards in South Africa - brings you the next instalment of #NewGenTrends in Marketing Conference. This conference features powerful keynotes from 10 of the most influential marketers, locally and internationally, taking place at The Venue, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg on Thursday, 25 May 2023.
For the second year running, NewGen have welcomed back Wunderman Thompson South Africa and Flume Digital Marketing as its latest event sponsors in 2023.
“Just like a runner keeps running, marketing should never stand still” - Stephen Paxton
Stephen Paxton, founder of the event, says this year’s keynotes will examine, analyse and break down 'radar-worthy trends' to help you improve how you market and communicate in this new and constantly evolving era, and that there is a definitive need for marketers to stay one step ahead.
Paxton concludes, simply put, our world is in flux. Customer needs, your company’s offerings, consumer perceptions, competition, technology and design styles are all constantly evolving, which is even more reason for marketers to attend this event. Choosing to stay on ‘the same steady course’ and relying on the same average marketing strategies, day in and day out, will most certainly, not lead to fast growth and or effective campaign delivery. “Just like a runner keeps running, marketing should never stand still”.
Speakers and topics
- MC – Jon Gericke – radio presenter and director, Pint Size Media
- Wunderman Thompson South Africa – event sponsors address
- Joint session: Michael Oelschig, managing director, Wunderman Thompson SA, and Aluwani Raswiswi, chief technology officer, Wunderman Thompson SA. Topic: Finding the sweet spot between Creative, Data, Technology, and Commerce
- Toby Shapshak, TED Global speaker | Forbes senior contributor | publisher of Stuff Studios + Scrolla.Africa | Financial Mail + Daily Maverick columnist. Topic: Why Google and Facebook are useless (and evil) and why you should never use them again
- Flume Digital Marketing – event sponsors address
- Jacques du Bruyn, managing director, Flume Digital Marketing. Topic: How Technology is changing the Face of Digital Marketing
- Sadika Fakir, Integrated Media and Digital director, Tiger Brands. Topic: Driving Integrated Channel Strategy: The process, tools, systems, partners, and behaviors that are required
- Gareth Cliff, president, CliffCentral.com. Topic: The Power of Podcasting
- Lana Strydom, executive head of Digital, Content & Social Marketing, Vodacom. Topic: Evolution of the Internet and the impact on Brands
- Vincent Maher, Group executive head of Digital, MultiChoice Group. Topic: Incubating capabilities that create future value and optionality: Marketing automation, audience platforms, and other new technologies
- Joint session: Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer, Ogilvy, and Nduduzo Donsa, head of Strategy, Ogilvy. Topic: Impact powered by culture, diversity and tech
Key reasons to attend
- #NewGenTrends caters to the entire marketing ecosystem, brands, tech, digital, media, and agencies, to culture.
- Learn in-depth knowledge of the trends that are making waves right now, and how they can help transform your marketing approach.
- Gain vital insights into what is crucial to staying competitive throughout 2023 and 2024.
- A key component of the #NewGenTrends is content, dedicated to solving unprecedented challenges facing the entire marketing and media industry.
- Attend #NewGenTrends and transform your brand, career, and industry by taking action rather than just reacting to advances in digital marketing.
- Network with your peers, and stay current with the latest tools and strategies that marketers can apply to their everyday marketing efforts. The very tools that have helped our speakers elevate their brands & clients, and grow business revenues that go beyond the brief.
- #NewGenTrends gives you access to experts who have tons of experience and proven results across several different digital and traditional niches.
- Join hundreds of like-minded marketers for a day of top marketing insights, leading trends, and innovative solutions.
For a full breakdown of the day's agenda, please download the media pack using this link https://bit.ly/3JnGM2W.
Who should attend?Ambitious marketers, who are interested to elevate their mind-sets, expand their knowledge and expertise, whilst staying at the fore within their industries.This conference is a must-attend for marketers from the corporate, agency and gov sectors, brand managers, corporate comms managers, customer experience managers, social media managers, digital marketing managers, creative directors, business professionals, c-suite executives, content creators, strategists, story tellers, transformation teams, and influencers.
Ticket price
- Early bird special: Book and pay before the end of March – R4,300 excl. VAT.
- Standard rate thereafter – R4, 800 per person excl. VAT.
- Book three or more seats and receive a 10% discount. (Tickets are not sold online)
- Ticket price includes refreshments, snacks, lunch, and full-day parking.
- To book your seats, email stephen@newgenawards.co.za (cell: 076 413 1339).
- Limited venue capacity. Please book your seats early to avoid disappointment.
Event sponsors 2023
Wunderman Thompson South Africa is born out of the country’s oldest digital, social media, technology and advertising agencies. Strong strategic and creative approaches backed by data and insights that drive service delivery across four Centres of Excellence: Integrated Marketing Communications, Consulting and Technology & eCommerce.
Part creative agency, part tech firm and part consultancy, Wunderman Thompson offers Level 1 BBBEE credentials, a team of 500+ talented professionals, and four office locations nationwide. The group’s global network spans 90 markets. https://www.wundermanthompson.com/south-africa
Introducing Flume, an independent and proudly South African agency that prides itself on its global aspirations. Our team comprises forward-thinking digital specialists who are deeply committed to driving digital success in this rapidly evolving technological landscape. With years of digital-first experience and an unwavering passion for everything we do, we are dedicated to making brands matter by forging unshakable bonds with customers and ultimately fueling businesses through our unique 'digital flume' approach.
Our comprehensive suite of services includes SEO, data analytics, game development, AI, creative, social media, web design and development, and other digital marketing facets, delivering end-to-end solutions that can help businesses reach their full growth potential. We have the talent, culture, and know-how to execute every project with finesse. Engage with us online (www.flume.co.za) or at one of our offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, or Amsterdam.