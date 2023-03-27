NewGenTrends in Marketing Conference 2023

The New Generation Awards - the number one digital media awards in South Africa - brings you the next instalment of #NewGenTrends in Marketing Conference. This conference features powerful keynotes from 10 of the most influential marketers, locally and internationally, taking place at The Venue, Melrose Arch, Johannesburg on Thursday, 25 May 2023.

For the second year running, NewGen have welcomed back Wunderman Thompson South Africa and Flume Digital Marketing as its latest event sponsors in 2023.

“Just like a runner keeps running, marketing should never stand still”

- Stephen Paxton

Stephen Paxton, founder of the event, says this year’s keynotes will examine, analyse and break down 'radar-worthy trends' to help you improve how you market and communicate in this new and constantly evolving era, and that there is a definitive need for marketers to stay one step ahead.

Paxton concludes, simply put, our world is in flux. Customer needs, your company’s offerings, consumer perceptions, competition, technology and design styles are all constantly evolving, which is even more reason for marketers to attend this event. Choosing to stay on ‘the same steady course’ and relying on the same average marketing strategies, day in and day out, will most certainly, not lead to fast growth and or effective campaign delivery. “Just like a runner keeps running, marketing should never stand still”.

Speakers and topics

MC – Jon Gericke – radio presenter and director, Pint Size Media

Wunderman Thompson South Africa – event sponsors address

Joint session: Michael Oelschig, managing director, Wunderman Thompson SA, and Aluwani Raswiswi, chief technology officer, Wunderman Thompson SA. Topic: Finding the sweet spot between Creative, Data, Technology, and Commerce

Toby Shapshak, TED Global speaker | Forbes senior contributor | publisher of Stuff Studios + Scrolla.Africa | Financial Mail + Daily Maverick columnist. Topic: Why Google and Facebook are useless (and evil) and why you should never use them again

Flume Digital Marketing – event sponsors address

Jacques du Bruyn, managing director, Flume Digital Marketing. Topic: How Technology is changing the Face of Digital Marketing

Sadika Fakir, Integrated Media and Digital director, Tiger Brands. Topic: Driving Integrated Channel Strategy: The process, tools, systems, partners, and behaviors that are required

Gareth Cliff, president, CliffCentral.com. Topic: The Power of Podcasting

Lana Strydom, executive head of Digital, Content & Social Marketing, Vodacom. Topic: Evolution of the Internet and the impact on Brands

Vincent Maher, Group executive head of Digital, MultiChoice Group. Topic: Incubating capabilities that create future value and optionality: Marketing automation, audience platforms, and other new technologies

Joint session: Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer, Ogilvy, and Nduduzo Donsa, head of Strategy, Ogilvy. Topic: Impact powered by culture, diversity and tech

Key reasons to attend

#NewGenTrends caters to the entire marketing ecosystem, brands, tech, digital, media, and agencies, to culture. Learn in-depth knowledge of the trends that are making waves right now, and how they can help transform your marketing approach. Gain vital insights into what is crucial to staying competitive throughout 2023 and 2024. A key component of the #NewGenTrends is content, dedicated to solving unprecedented challenges facing the entire marketing and media industry. Attend #NewGenTrends and transform your brand, career, and industry by taking action rather than just reacting to advances in digital marketing. Network with your peers, and stay current with the latest tools and strategies that marketers can apply to their everyday marketing efforts. The very tools that have helped our speakers elevate their brands & clients, and grow business revenues that go beyond the brief. #NewGenTrends gives you access to experts who have tons of experience and proven results across several different digital and traditional niches. Join hundreds of like-minded marketers for a day of top marketing insights, leading trends, and innovative solutions.



For a full breakdown of the day's agenda, please download the media pack using this link https://bit.ly/3JnGM2W.

Who should attend?

Ambitious marketers, who are interested to elevate their mind-sets, expand their knowledge and expertise, whilst staying at the fore within their industries.