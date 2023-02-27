Heading to Galaxy KDay? Be festival ready!

Galaxy KDay presented by Samsung and Kfm 94.5, is just a few days away and it's time to get festival-ready! Whether you're a newbie or a festival stalwart, preparation is key to having the best time on Saturday 4 March at Meerendal Estate.

Emo Adams in action at Galaxy KDay

Kfm 94.5 station manager, Stephen Werner says it’s the perfect end-of-summer celebration offering something for everyone.

“Galaxy KDay is famous for featuring the finest in South African music. It’s not just a music event but a full summer music festival experience! Galaxy KDay is the perfect day out with family and friends. Expect great music, good food, cool activations and an amazing atmosphere, against the scenic backdrop of the beautiful Cape winelands,” says Werner.

The line-up includes the house trio Mi Casa featuring three of the country’s top male musos. R&B hitmaker Jimmy Nevis is set to perform familiar favourites and songs from his new album. All-round entertainer and local music icon Emo Adams is bringing his unique mix of songs and humour back to the Galaxy KDay stage, and Afrikaans hip-hop artist Early B will keep the crowd on their feet!

It’s not just a music event but a full summer music festival experience!

Jimmy Nevis on stage at Galaxy KDay

Fun activations

The entertainment continues off-stage with fun activations like Kfm 94.5’s immersive music experience hosted by some of the station’s top presenters.

Festival goers will get to share the epic as they’ll be amongst the first to experience the all-new, feature-packed Samsung Galaxy S23.

Interactive gaming, makeup touch-ups and giveaways are also on offer from big brands like Diary Maid, Mweb, Capitec Bank, Essence by Cosmetix SA and Crocs.

Food village

From street food to gourmet bites, the Galaxy KDay food village will serve up the best festival tastes the Cape has to offer. This includes a variety of delectable waffles from the food truck Every Day We’re Waffling, which recently won Kfm 94.5’s BizBoost Food Truck Edition.

Alcohol, soft drinks and water will also be available.

Wi-Fi

If it’s not shared on socials, it might as well not be happening, and therefore Mweb is making sure attendees stay connected with free Wi-Fi.

What to bring

Pack a picnic basket with food, (wooden or plastic forks and knives).



Umbrellas and chairs are allowed.



Picnic blankets are allowed too but can’t be used in front of the stage and camp chairs will be allowed in designated areas.



Gazebos are allowed but will be set up towards the back of the venue.



Only soft cooler boxes will be allowed into the venue.



Water is allowed in plastic bottles.



Hats and sunscreen!

What not to bring

No glass allowed.



No metal cutlery.



No braais, pets, weapons, hubbly bubbly (any type), soft drinks, energy drinks and alcohol allowed.



No hard cooler boxes allowed.

Gates open at 10 am and the first act will kick off the on-stage action at 11 am. See you there!

For more information, go to www.kfm.co.za/kday or book your tickets now at Ticketpro. #GalaxyKDay

Galaxy K-Day ticket prices:

General access (13+) R350.00

Chill zone (18+) R650.00

Kids (2 to 12 years old) R160.00

Galaxy KDay artist line-up:

Mi Casa



Youngsta CPT



Will Linley



Nasty C



Emo Adams



Jimmy Nevis



DJs Fizz and Shai-A



Anica Kiana



Early B



Timo ODV



DJ Cosher



Kurt Darren



