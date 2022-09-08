Industries

Events & Conferencing

    Africa


    Final extension for Assegai Awards season 2022

    8 Sep 2022
    Issued by: DMASA
    The deadline date for all entries for this year's Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards is set for Friday, 16 September 2022 close of business.
    This is the final chance for marketers to enter their best campaigns for this season.

    Earning an Assegai Award is the only credible way to say you’re the best in the industry. An Assegai Award trophy communicates quality to clients and rewards people for their hard work and brilliance.The stellar judging line-up and the collaboration this year with the Echo Awards of the US Association of National Advertising (ANA) are just two reasons for unparalleled interest in this year’s Assegai Awards.

    Remember, only paid entries are added to our 2022 entry pile. Clear those carts before 16 September. All the best to all our entrants!

    Key dates to remember:

    Entry deadline: 16 September 2022
    Judging: 22 and 29 September 2022
    Assegai Awards Evening: 10 November 2022

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.

