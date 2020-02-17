2020 Top Empowerment Judges announced

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Issued by: Topco Media
With the much anticipated 19th annual Top Empowerment Awards getting closer, we are excited to announce our prestigious panel of judges who will be selecting South Africa's most transformed companies.

This year's judges are:
  • Michael Davies, CEO, Continuity SA
  • Bridget Mokwena, CEO, Assupol
  • Fanisa Lamola Acting CEO, Saica
  • Victor Sekese, CEO, SNG Grant Thornton
  • Dionne Kerr, CEO, Siyakha Consulting
  • Thamo Mzobe, CEO, National Development Agency
  • Soraya Artman, Operations Director, SA International Maritime Institute
  • Yolanda Kona, CEO, Gauteng Tourism Authority
  • Lerato Pretorius, CEO, Lehlaka Group
  • Xolile George, CEO, Salga
  • Khathutshelo Mike Ramukumba, CEO, Chieta
  • Amanda Buzo-Gqoboka, CEO, Service Seta
  • Mmabatho Maboya, CEO, Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation
  • Maphum Nxumalo, CEO, Gijima
  • Hemant Harrielall, CEO, CIPS

Salga CEO, Xolile George, had the following to say about being a part of this year's panel: "I am honoured by the opportunity to serve as a judge for the Top Empowerment Awards. I trust that through participation in the judging process, I will be able to encourage and inspire other organisations to strive for excellence in the various categories covered by the Top Empowerment Awards. The organisation I head, Salga, has participated in these awards and I can but only testify to the impact it had by making us work even harder in the areas of transformation, empowerment and inspiring service delivery."

Judging will take place at the beginning of March, and winners will be announced at the Top Empowerment Awards gala dinner in Johannesburg on 16 April 2020.

For more information on the Top Empowerment Awards and sponsorship opportunities visit www.topempowerment.co.za

Topco Media Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
