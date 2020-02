2020 Top Empowerment Judges announced

With the much anticipated 19th annual Top Empowerment Awards getting closer, we are excited to announce our prestigious panel of judges who will be selecting South Africa's most transformed companies.

Michael Davies, CEO, Continuity SA



Bridget Mokwena, CEO, Assupol



Fanisa Lamola Acting CEO, Saica



Victor Sekese, CEO, SNG Grant Thornton



Dionne Kerr, CEO, Siyakha Consulting



Thamo Mzobe, CEO, National Development Agency



Soraya Artman, Operations Director, SA International Maritime Institute



Yolanda Kona, CEO, Gauteng Tourism Authority



Lerato Pretorius, CEO, Lehlaka Group



Xolile George, CEO, Salga



Khathutshelo Mike Ramukumba, CEO, Chieta



Amanda Buzo-Gqoboka, CEO, Service Seta



Mmabatho Maboya, CEO, Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation



Maphum Nxumalo, CEO, Gijima



Hemant Harrielall, CEO, CIPS

Salga CEO, Xolile George, had the following to say about being a part of this year's panel: "I am honoured by the opportunity to serve as a judge for the Top Empowerment Awards. I trust that through participation in the judging process, I will be able to encourage and inspire other organisations to strive for excellence in the various categories covered by the Top Empowerment Awards. The organisation I head, Salga, has participated in these awards and I can but only testify to the impact it had by making us work even harder in the areas of transformation, empowerment and inspiring service delivery."Judging will take place at the beginning of March, and winners will be announced at the Top Empowerment Awards gala dinner in Johannesburg on 16 April 2020.For more information on the Top Empowerment Awards and sponsorship opportunities visit www.topempowerment.co.za Call: 086 000 9590Email: