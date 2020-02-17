2020 Top Empowerment Judges announced

With the much anticipated 19th annual Top Empowerment Awards getting closer, we are excited to announce our prestigious panel of judges who will be selecting South Africa's most transformed companies.
This year's judges are:
Michael Davies, CEO, Continuity SA
Bridget Mokwena, CEO, Assupol
Fanisa Lamola Acting CEO, Saica
Victor Sekese, CEO, SNG Grant Thornton
Dionne Kerr, CEO, Siyakha Consulting
Thamo Mzobe, CEO, National Development Agency
Soraya Artman, Operations Director, SA International Maritime Institute
Yolanda Kona, CEO, Gauteng Tourism Authority
Lerato Pretorius, CEO, Lehlaka Group
Xolile George, CEO, Salga
Khathutshelo Mike Ramukumba, CEO, Chieta
Amanda Buzo-Gqoboka, CEO, Service Seta
Mmabatho Maboya, CEO, Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation
Maphum Nxumalo, CEO, Gijima
Hemant Harrielall, CEO, CIPS
Salga CEO, Xolile George, had the following to say about being a part of this year's panel: "I am honoured by the opportunity to serve as a judge for the Top Empowerment Awards. I trust that through participation in the judging process, I will be able to encourage and inspire other organisations to strive for excellence in the various categories covered by the Top Empowerment Awards. The organisation I head, Salga, has participated in these awards and I can but only testify to the impact it had by making us work even harder in the areas of transformation, empowerment and inspiring service delivery."
Judging will take place at the beginning of March, and winners will be announced at the Top Empowerment Awards gala dinner in Johannesburg on 16 April 2020.
