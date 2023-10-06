Pick n Pay asap! relaunches, offering unlimited free delivery for October

Pick n Pay asap! has relaunched its on-demand delivery app, and to celebrate, it is offering unlimited free delivery for its customers in October.

Image supplied

More and more customers are enjoying shopping with Pick n Pay asap!, which has delivered exponential growth into 2023. The upgrades will give customers a smoother, faster and ‘fresher’ way to shop online and get their groceries delivered in 60 minutes.

The new asap! app now boasts over 25,000 easily searchable products thanks to smart AI search technology and product alternatives, which are chosen upfront in case of any "out-of-stock". Customers will continue to enjoy in-store pricing, the best deals, Smart Shopper promotions and points, and Vitality HealthyFood benefits.

The biggest improvement lies in the Smart AI-assisted search. Customers will instantly find the products they are searching for, even when making a typo. This AI search innovation will constantly learn how customers shop to give them the most relevant and personalised results. This extends to recommending personalised alternatives, which it will remember for future shops.

Live tracking of delivery

The app also features live order tracking, ensuring an accurate delivery time, every time.

Taking it a step further than just in-app features, the retailer is placing huge emphasis on its asap! Fresh Crew of personal shoppers who will pick and pack your groceries as well as you would yourself. Their investment in training has already significantly improved the picking and delivery time, resulting in a fast, enjoyable and consistent customer experience.

Image supplied

Vincent Viviers, retail executive: Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, says the relaunched asap! app represents a leap forward for Pick n Pay’s on-demand offering.



"Our relaunched app delivers a very appealing new and fresh shopping experience for our customers, enhancing our speed, product availability and delivery. Its improved functionality means customers can easily navigate the vast selection of products and place orders with just a few taps. Our trained asap! Fresh Crew of personal shoppers are fully committed to giving customers our freshest groceries, delivered fast. Easy."



These app enhancements will further bolster the service Mr D customers receive when shopping their favourite Pick n Pay groceries straight to their door.