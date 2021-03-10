E-commerce Interview South Africa

Menu

E-commerce Day

E-commerce

More E-commerce news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Sponsored by

#EcommerceDay2021: How the growth spurt in e-commerce is affecting digital lending in SA

10 Mar 2021
In the third episode of our E-commerce Focus geared towards the launch of E-commerce Day on Wednesday, 10 March 2021, we are joined by Trevor Gosling, who is the CEO and co-founder of Lulalend, a South African fintech company and online provider of business funding for SMEs and small businesses. He explains how the company addresses some of the traditional challenges that SMEs face when applying for funding, the pros and cons of running a digital lending business in SA, as well as advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.


The inaugural E-commerce Day launches on 10 March 2021, with a special editorial focus on Bizcommunity for the week. E-commerce Day is an initiative by ecommerce.co.za.
Comment

Read more: SMEs, small business, Trevor Gosling, business finance, Lulalend, Ecommerce Day, EcommerceDay2021

Related

#EcommerceDay2021: Collaboration and building trust will get all industry players further in the game3 hours ago
#EcommerceDay2021: Appetite of businesses to move online is booming5 hours ago
#EcommerceDay2021: Golden intersection of e-commerce and commercial real estate1 day ago
Jozi family builds blossoming corndogs business1 day ago
#EcommerceDay2021: Are retailers scoring an own goal in online shopping?1 day ago
#EcommerceDay2021: Scaling township grocery delivery with Jessica Boonstra2 days ago
ecommerce.co.za#EcommerceDay2021: E-commerce Day supports the growth of online businesses and retailers2 days ago
#EcommerceDay2021: Redefining retail - A future view of digital commerce in 20302 days ago

News


Show more
Let's do Biz