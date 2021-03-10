EcommerceDay2021: How the growth spurt in e-commerce is affecting digital lending in SA

In the third episode of our E-commerce Focus geared towards the launch of E-commerce Day on Wednesday, 10 March 2021, we are joined by Trevor Gosling, who is the CEO and co-founder of Lulalend, a South African fintech company and online provider of business funding for SMEs and small businesses. He explains how the company addresses some of the traditional challenges that SMEs face when applying for funding, the pros and cons of running a digital lending business in SA, as well as advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.
