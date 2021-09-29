Forbes Africa celebrates 10 years with NFT cover

This historic moment is reportedly a first in African publishing as this graphic cover includes all former cover stars, African icons and global heavy-hitters such as Aliko Dangote, Elon Musk, Richard Branson and Graça Machel, in addition to African of the Year winners, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina and WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
The graphic NFT cover will be sold at a limited 72-hour auction closing on 1 October. The winner will be announced on 1 October as the 10th Anniversary issue of Forbes Africa
is released.
"Launching our first NFT to mark ten years of Forbes in Africa is a sign of how the next ten years are going to unfold. We live in a world that is transitioning from the physical to the digital and this is our step in making our mark in the metaverse,” says Sid Wahi, director at Forbes Africa
.
“This is the culmination of all things we have expounded in Forbes Africa
over the last decade: innovative thinking that leads to new ideas, building communities around futuristic concepts, and creating desirable collectables, this time away from the physical world in the NFT ecosystem and the metaverse. Such a new and exciting channel!” says managing editor of Forbes Africa
, Renuka Methil.
“These stories of leadership, enterprise and endurance would have been lost, both for audiences within and outside Africa, and Forbes Africa
became the pan-African platform to showcase African talent, potential and case studies of leadership,” adds Wahi, who is also founder and publisher of Forbes Africa
. “A lot has gone into reaching this milestone but the most important quality has been teamwork.”
The NFT, “105 Covers in 10 Years” was taken by multiple photographers over the years, notably Motlabana Monnakgotla, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Jay Caboz, with covers designed by art director Lucy Nkosi and former art directors Lieria Boshoff and Kristijan Srsa.
Place your bid at https://rarible.com
.