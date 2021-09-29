Loeries celebrates 10 years of support from DStv Media Sales

DStv Media Sales has renewed its partnership with the Loeries for 2021 - marking a decade of support for the premier awards which recognise, reward, inspire and foster creative excellence across Africa and the Middle East.

“We are proud to be associated with the Loeries for the past 10 years, as we believe excellent work should be celebrated given the wealth of talent on the continent and the Middle East. Creativity is the engine driving businesses, and we have seen its importance more pronounced during the Covid-19 pandemic where world-class work has been produced,” says Fahmeedah Cassim-Surtee, CEO of DStv Media Sales.Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj says while the past year has been challenging the support from partners including DStv Media Sales has ensured a strong creative festival and judging.“DStv Media Sales has been a great partner of the Loeries and I am really happy to welcome them back for another year. They understand the value of supporting the creative community and their partnership will help the industry #FightTheGoodFight, which is our theme for this year,” Sewraj said.DStv Media Sales is sponsoring the Film and Film Crafts category which includes TV and cinema commercials, online film, TV trailers and content promos, other screens, branded content, music videos, and film crafts.The Loeries will be held in the City of Cape Town this year. The festival will be held from Wednesday, 20 October to Saturday, 23 October and will be a fusion of physical events and a cinematic experience. The Loeries Creative week offers a programme of seminars by key industry leaders, trends discussions with Loeries international jury presidents, masterclasses, networking hubs and two nights of awards announcements.