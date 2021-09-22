Loeries
The Loeries Creative Week line-up
Cape Town plays host to the 2021 edition of Loeries Creative Week as the region's creative minds come together to recognise the best work from across Africa and the Middle East.
Image supplied
Safety will be of utmost importance with a full vaccination or negative Covid-19 test required to access Loeries Creative Week.
Loeries Creative Hour Live
Loeries Creative Hour Live are masterclasses aimed at the student and young creative communities. Three exciting morning sessions will bring attendees the best thinking in creative excellence from across Africa and the Middle East. Sessions will be held at the Red&Yellow Creative School of Business School from Wednesday to Friday. Limited spots are available. Topics to be announced.
Loerie Awards Cinematic Experience: Part 1 and Part 2
This year, the Loerie awards will be a digitally-mastered cinematic experience. Immerse yourself in Africa and the Middle East’s best creative work in Ster-Kinekor theatres at Cavendish, Tygervalley, Rosebank (JHB), Sandton and Gateway. Unleash your creativity by dressing like your favourite movie character!
Awards Part 1 will be on Wednesday 20 October from 1.30pm
Category winners to be announced on Wednesday include:
- Out of Home,
- Crafts, Print Communication,
- Crafts, Young Creatives, Shared Value, Service Design, Design,
- Crafts, Digital Communication,
- Crafts, Marketing Leadership & Innovation, Film
Awards Part 2 will be on Thursday 21 October from 1.30pm
Category winners to be announced on Thursday include:
- Film Crafts,
- Student,
- Effective Creativity,
- Media Innovation,
- PR and Media Communication,
- Live Communication,
- Radio and Audio (and SA Non-English Radio),
- Radio Crafts,
- Integrated Campaign,
- Hall of Fame,
- Regional Agency,
- Agency of the Year,
- Brand of the Year
Ster Kinekor Tickets must be purchased 8 October. To purchase tickets, go here.
If you want to book an entire cinema, email nerisham@sterkinekor.com.
Loeries Out Loud! Comedy Night
The Loeries Grand Prix Beach (aka The Grand Africa Beach and Café) will host the first-ever Loeries Out Loud! Comedy Night as comedian Kevin Fraser takes the stage on Thursday, 21 October. Tickets are R750 per person for the show and dinner and are complimentary for Loeries 2021 judges. Tickets are limited to a maximum of 10 per agency. Doors open at 5pm with dinner from 6pm. A cash bar will be available.
The Loerie Awards Ceremony
Winners unite! The red carpet will be rolled out for the best creative minds in the industry as they receive their Gold and Silver trophies for 2021 Loerie Award winning-work! Enjoy canapés and a drink with the industry as we celebrate and honour those who are making an impact on creative excellence in the region. Tickets are limited to 20 per agency and are available here for R1,400 (excluding Vat). Dress for the red carpet!
Secret Sunrise
Time to find your zen post-Loeries Creative Week! Join us for a session of dance and iconic views. Be prepared to embrace even more creativity after the past few days of inspiration!
Come in your best Zoom outfit and stand a chance of winning a prize! Tickets available at R350 per person.
Agency and Brand Activities
Own your Loeries Creative Week experience by utilising the V&A Waterfront as your hub during the week.
Gather your employees, partners and stakeholders and celebrate your win by pre-booking at any of the participating bars or restaurants from Wednesday, 20 October to Friday, 22 October.
To see the participating restaurants, go here.
Tickets are limited and on sale here.
