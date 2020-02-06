Magazines Company news South Africa

Standard Bank Top Women Leaders is about to hit the shelves

Issued by: Topco Media
The highly anticipated 15th edition of Standard Bank Top Women Leaders is set to hit the shelves in this month. Gracing our cover is South African Olympic gold medallist, Caster Semenya.
Follow her journey from growing up in the village of Ga-Masehlong, Limpopo to winning Olympic gold on the word stage: "I accept love and appreciate myself – it is how I learned how to respect others. I do not respond to negativity or mediocrity. I am Caster – I am not selling anything fake or plastic. My life is not about someone else's perceptions. I live my life authentically and refuse to internalise oppression."

Included in this issue are must-read articles on topics such as empowering women in the digital age, entrepreneurship, businesswomen innovating Africa and sit down interviews with Standard Bank's Pindie Nyandoro, Lindy-Lou Alexander and Itumeleng Monale as well as trend analyst Nicola Cooper.

For 15 years, SB Top Women Leaders has been South Africa's leading gender-empowerment publication, listing and celebrating visionary organisations and individuals which prioritise gender empowerment as integral to their growth and success – as well as that of the country. The publication, along with its valued partners, is dedicated to showcasing these organisations as inspirational thought leaders.

For more information on how you can be a part of SA's top gender empowered brand please email

Topco Media's press office

Topco Media Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
