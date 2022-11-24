International social justice education conference coming to Stellenbosch

The Global Alliance for Justice Education (GAJE) Conference in partnership with the International Journal of Clinical Legal Education and the South African University Law Clinics Association will be hosted by Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Law and the Law Clinic this December.

Image: Stellenbosch Law Faculty | Source: GAJE.org

Regarded as a major international social justice event, this 11th GAJE conference will be held in person at the Faculty of Law on the Stellenbosch campus as well as online from 11–15 December 2022. It is organised by the steering committees of the relevant international organisations in collaboration with their counterparts at SU’s Faculty of Law and Law Clinic. The theme of the conference is ‘Justice Education: Building Resilience and Strong Connections in Times of Global Challenges’.

According to the organisers, this year’s event is particularly relevant because “the world continues to face unprecedented multiple challenges linked to war, health crises, climate change and economic, social and political instabilities, which are also deeply affecting education and the production of knowledge. In these times, socially relevant justice education becomes even more important. Not only because of its potential to confront crucial practical legal problems societies face and to find innovative responses to them, but also to build-up resilient societies able to overcome the multiple challenges.”

The organisers add that the conference will provide a platform to a diverse range of prominent legal justice educators and social justice advocates from all over the world to discuss these current challenges and how society can become more resilient.

Among the speakers will be Prof Thuli Madonsela, Director of the Centre for Social Justice at SU, and renowned jurist Prof David Mcquoid-Mason.

The conference agenda will include many other fascinating and important presentations, highlighting innovative approaches and research on educational methods promoting students’ engagement, diversity and social justice.

For more information on the GAJE conference, visit https://www.gaje.org/Upcoming-Conferences.