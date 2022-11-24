Coca-Cola's Study Buddy Fund bursary programme open for application

Applications for the 2023 Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA) Study Buddy Fund bursary programme are open. The fund pays for full tuition, accommodation fees, as well as textbooks.

The Study Buddy Fund was launched in 2021 and assisted 55 deserving young people across communities in which CCBSA has operations, to access tertiary education. To date, CCBSA has invested over R8m to support students and has now called for applications for the 2023 academic year.

Nozicelo Ngcobo, CCBSA public affairs, communication and sustainability director, said: “Education is important in eradicating poverty and promoting sustained, inclusive, and equitable economic growth for sustainable development. At CCBSA, we recognise that education is central to the development and improvement of the lives of young people in South Africa, the work of dealing with challenges in our education system cannot rest on government alone.

“We recognise the deep socio-economic issues at play in our country where poverty, unemployment and inequality cause such despair and division in our communities,” she said. “Supporting the educational aspirations of our young people is one way in which we believe we can help turn the tide and create a better future for all in South Africa.”

The bursary programme aims to provide financial and holistic support to indigent students who meet entry requirements for access to higher education institutions.

For the 2023 academic year, the Fund will pay for the tuition and accommodation fees of deserving students in communities which CCBSA has operations with a particular focus on the following areas however, not limited to: Mdantsane; Motherwell; Phoenix; Inanda; Ntuzuma; KwaMashu; Greater Eldorado Park Community Forum (including Freedom Park and Motsoaledi); Tembisa; Greater Nigel; PTA West Ward 55; Westenburg to Seshego; Alabama and Mangaung.

According to Ngcobo, the Study Buddy programme also includes support groups, career advice and study hacks to give bursary recipients “every opportunity at a successful academic career”.

The Study Buddy Fund comprises four programme pillars:

Host Community Bursary Programme

The bursary programme provides scholarship support to indigent academically strong students who meet entry requirements for access to universities. This financial support covers registration, tuition, accommodation, meal allowances and textbooks.

University partnership

This provides funding to students already at university but who do not have bursaries and/or NFSAS funding and are often regarded as the “missing middle”.

TVET college support

This targets young people in CCBSA host communities who did not meet university entrance requirements. Instead, the scholarship support focuses on technical skills development, specifically geared towards the CCBSA value chain ie. electrical or mechanical engineering.

Ligbron

This is E-Learning Using Technology to improve the teaching and learning of mathematics and science and CCBSA has invested over R1m in supporting over 6,000 students to date.

Ngcobo said the application requirements “recognise the inequalities in our education system and favours young people from deprived communities who are committed to further their studies”.

“Once they have been selected, we invest in their development as future leaders, walking the journey with them and providing a holistic programme that offers a plethora of support tools, including life skills, to assist the student to reach their full potential.”

“At CCBSA, we believe that companies which grow their businesses the right way and are invested in and support the communities in which they operate, creating inclusive and sustainable growth opportunities, will help shape a better-shared future for all.”

Study Buddy Fund - Host Community Bursary Programme applicants must be:

Black South African, as per the BBBEE codes of good practice (Black African learners will be prioritised)



Must pass Grade 12 with bachelors' admission and an acceptance from a South African based university



Residing in one of the host communities will be advantageous



Must be in Grade 12 in the recruiting year



Must not be affiliated with CCBSA and its affiliates



Must apply at an accredited South African tertiary institution and meet all criteria above

Applications for the 2023 Study Buddy Fund bursary close on 27 January 2023. Applications must be submitted via moc.derewopmemlk@yddubyduts