Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bata3RCBizcommunity.comWits PlusSnapplifyMint GroupMiWayMilpark EducationRegent Business SchoolEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Education News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • Data Analyst Cape Town
  • Vacancy Executive Manager: Research Solutions Pretoria
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • NC(V) - Lecturers/Experts/Assessors/Moderators Cape Town
  • Fundraising Officer Cape Town
  • Technical Instructional Writer Cape Town
  • Learning Assistant Johannesburg
  • Student Acquisition Advisor Cape Town
  • English Teacher - Online (Many Teaching Hours Available) Remote
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    SA launches bilingual dictionary for deaf community

    5 Sep 2022
    As part of efforts to remove barriers that prevent persons in the deaf community from communicating effectively, the country has developed the first bilingual South African Sign Language (SASL) Dictionary.
    Image source: Monika Wisniewska –
    Image source: Monika Wisniewska – 123RF.com

    The dictionary is available as an app on smartphones to provide standardised SASL lexical terminology.

    “This effort will close [the] communication gap drastically, which affect many facets of a deaf person’s life, including education, limited ability to be understood by most of the South African population,” Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said on Thursday.

    Addressing the launch of Deaf Awareness Month and the first bilingual SASL dictionary in Cape Town, the Minister said the dictionary would further enhance curriculum for learning South African Sign Language, strengthen cognitive function and communication skills.

    As part of continued efforts to develop SASL, the Pan South African Language Board (PANSALB) has been working closely with the National Institute for the Deaf (NID) to standardise and authenticate the bilingual SASL Dictionary.

    The NID is a registered non-profit organisation that has conducted extensive research in South African Sign Language and develops content targeted at not only the deaf community, but also the hearing as well to bridge the communication gap that currently exists between the two.

    PanSALB welcomes language policy framework
    PanSALB welcomes language policy framework

    10 Nov 2020

    The bilingual SASL Dictionary that has been developed by the NID has over 3,000 signs and 2,500 English words, which will facilitate teaching and learning between the two languages.

    “This launch of the first edition dictionary will discourage disjointed language, where each fragment had its own accents in the gestures signed which affect the language. This dictionary will further unify the deaf community as a fundamental tool for language learning, allowing the learner to look up unfamiliar words,” the Minister said.

    He said sign language dictionaries have been motivated by the dual needs for language documentation and encouraging standardised learning resources, and both purposes have contributed to valorising sign languages.

    The launch will play a significant role in both the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in particular the National Language Service, as well as the PanSALB, in their quest to promote multilingualism and developing languages of South Africa.

    Sign language approved as first language
    Sign language approved as first language

    20 Aug 2014

    “Acting as champions of the project to develop languages, these structures galvanise multilateral energies to forge the partnership arrangements critical for the promotion and development [of] multilingualism in our country,” Mthethwa said.

    He said his department is busy developing and promoting South African Sign Language through digital and intelligent systems to facilitate communication between hearing and non-hearing persons.

    This launch came at a time when the country is working towards the officialisation of the South African Sign Language as the 12th official language to ensure that deaf Communities use their language freely like any South African.

    “It will also enable broader South African society to learn and appreciate the language. At present, it is not yet an official language of South Africa, but it is recognised and protected in various legislative and governmental policies and is even acknowledged as a language equal in status to the 11 official languages in the country,” the Minister said.

    For more information on the dictionary visit: https://www.learnsasl.com/#/.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: Pan South African Language Board, sign language

    Related

    Image source: Getty Images
    Basic Education sector makes progress in implementing inclusive education22 Nov 2021
    PanSALB welcomes language policy framework
    PanSALB welcomes language policy framework10 Nov 2020
    PanSALB to launch Sign language Charter
    PanSALB to launch Sign language Charter4 Sep 2020
    Devan Moonsamy, CEO of The ICHAF Training Institute
    Sona 2020's impact on the learning year ahead18 Feb 2020
    Banele Mhlongo and Vuma Mthembu. Photo: Robyn Walker
    Students develop diagnosis app for deaf people15 Jun 2018
    Evashin Naidoo from Garden Court Marine Parade
    Tsogo Sun's Deaf Chef programme changing lives20 Feb 2017
    Sign language approved as first language
    Sign language approved as first language20 Aug 2014
    A sign of the times? 'Fake' Madiba interpreter in bizarre ad
    A sign of the times? 'Fake' Madiba interpreter in bizarre ad9 May 2014

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz