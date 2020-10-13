BPAS Architects: Cutting a pro could lead to sacrificing a great project

Navigating the world of home design or renovation is daunting. Whether it's envisioning your dream home or a unique commercial space, knowing when to choose an architect or other highly skilled industry professional is crucial. Each professional plays a distinct role tailored to specific projects, ensuring your vision unfolds seamlessly.

According to Landseer Collen, founder of BPAS Architects, it is important that people understand and appreciate the nuances that differentiate architects from other industry professionals.

“The South African Council for the Architectural Profession acknowledges four distinct registered roles. It is essential that people recognise the unique qualifications and expertise each professional brings to the table,” he says.

Architects - often considered the visionaries of a building or renovation project - have a comprehensive understanding of design, engineering, and project management. However, their role extends beyond draughting plans with many of them intricately involved in conceptualising ideas, and considering aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability, while ensuring compliance with local regulations. “Architects usually act as project leaders, orchestrating the collaboration of various specialists to bring a vision to life,” explains Collen.

On the other hand, draughting professionals play an equally important role in translating the architect's vision into tangible plans and designs. They possess strong technical skills, focusing on the precision and minute details of architectural drawings. “While they may not be directly involved in the conceptualisation phase to the same extent as architects, draughting professionals are essential in converting creative ideas into feasible, construction-ready documents,” adds Collen. To become a qualified draughtsperson, one typically needs to obtain a relevant diploma or degree in architectural drafting or a related field. Practical experience and proficiency in computer-aided design (CAD) software are also crucial qualifications for this role.

Another profession in the design field is that of senior architectural technologists, which specialises in the technological aspects of building design and construction, complementing the work of architects by focusing on technical detailing.

In addition, there are architectural technologists, concentrating on the practical, technical aspects of architectural design. Both roles are crucial in bridging the gap between innovative design ideas and functional, technological execution.

Collaborative dynamics

While senior architectural technologists typically hold a Bachelor’s Degree, qualified architectural technologists possess a national diploma in the same field, marking a slight difference in their educational paths but a shared commitment to enhancing design efficiency and efficacy through technology.

"While architects are the masterminds behind the design, draughting professionals and technologists are the skilled craftsmen who translate these visions into reality," explains Collen. "Each of these professionals tackle projects using similar skills and experience and contributes uniquely to the success of a project."

In the field of architecture, collaboration is paramount for success. The synergy of creativity, mechanical precision, and cutting-edge technology renders architectural projects both functional and visually stunning. A harmonious partnership between architects, draughting professionals, and technologists is indispensable for any project's triumphant execution.

Collen emphasises this interconnectedness, stating, "Understanding the unique roles and expertise of architects and other industry professionals is crucial for informed decision-making in architectural endeavours of all sizes and budgets. If you're considering cutting an architect from a project as a cost-saving solution, think again.

"It's not about choosing one over the other for budget reasons; it's about leveraging the combined strengths to achieve the best possible outcomes,” he concludes.