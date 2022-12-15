Brian Wafawarowa appointed new Juta CEO

The chairman and board of Juta and Company (Pty) (Ltd) are delighted to announce the appointment of Brian Wafawarowa as chief executive officer with effect from 1 January 2023. Brian has enjoyed a long and successful career in the publishing industry, including experience in the education, academic, trade, legal and professional and learning sectors. Having gained his foundational publishing experience at Juta, Brian went on to enjoy a varied and celebrated career before returning to Juta in 2019 as chief content and product officer.

Brian Wafawarowa, newly appointed chief executive officer at Juta

“We are looking forward to Brian’s tenure as CEO and believe he will lead Juta with the requisite skill and care to continue the company’s proud tradition as a formidable publishing force in the professional and education landscape in South Africa,” says Paballo Makosholo, chairman of Juta.

Wafawarowa succeeds Nickey Cilliers, who, as the interim Juta CEO for the past twelve months, began the journey of leading the business with the support of the Juta management team. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Cilliers for the stellar work he has done at Juta in this short period.

“At Juta, my colleagues, staff and I are acutely aware of the long and successful tradition that we are taking responsibility for. I look forward to navigating Juta through the challenges that the sector faces and taking on the opportunities to grow the company and make further contribution to this proud legacy. Juta celebrates its 170th anniversary in 2023, and it is a great honour to be CEO of this remarkable publishing house as we reach this milestone,” says Wafawarowa.

Wafawarowa has served as managing director of New Africa Books, executive director and chairperson of the Publishers’ Association of South Africa (PASA), executive chairperson of the South African Book Fair, and chairperson of the African Publishers’ Network (APNET). Wafawarowa was also executive director for Learning Services at Pearson South Africa, and has served on the board of the International Publishers’ Association (IPA), where he chaired the Inclusive Publishing and Literacy Committee (IPLC) for many years. In 2020 he received the first Honorary Life Membership award from PASA for his contribution to the development of the book sector.

He holds an Honours degree in Literature and Film from the University of Zimbabwe, a Master’s degree in Literature from Wits University, and an Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA) from UCT. Brian is the author of numerous articles and manuals on publishing and literacy. He is committed to leading Juta and adding to the future of South Africa’s oldest publishing house, having been founded in 1853. Juta is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kagiso Media, a division of Kagiso Tiso Holdings.

Juta and Company has been associated with reputable law, professional, legal education and academic publishing in Southern Africa for well over a century and a half. Drawing on its heritage of publishing excellence, Juta remains relevant through the development of innovative technology-driven professional, academic and legal knowledge and information solutions which diversify its product and service offerings well beyond its humble print publishing origins.



