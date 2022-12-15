WOO creates Global Sustainability Task Force.

The World Out of Home Organization is creating a Global Sustainability Task Force to be led by blowUP media CEO and WOO board member Katrin Robertson and hand-picked expert practitioners from all sides of the global industry.

Source: © Jake Heinemann pexels Sustainability is one of the most pressing issues facing advertisers and media owners, hence the WOO is creating a Global Sustainability Task Force

Among its duties will be:

Positioning Out of Home (with a particular emphasis on DOOH) positively including a database of constructive evidence and relevant information sources.



Sharing best practice on how companies and other WOO members can successfully implement sustainability into the heart of the business.

Advice on organising a sustainability team.



Advice on engaging appropriate consultants with recommendations by region and country.



Guidance on potential costs.

Collating real Net Zero Initiatives, mission statements, in-house activities and action points.



Creating a regularly updated database of industry innovation.



Analysing and improving WOO's own carbon footprint.

Formulating a Global Guidelines Document for WOO members.

Task Force lead Robertson says: "Sustainability is one of the most pressing issues facing advertisers and media owners and it's important that Out of Home, as such a visible and public medium, takes a proactive stance.

"The Task Force is designed to help the whole industry take the initiative on sustainability so it becomes an engine for growth rather than an impediment."

Sustainibility Survey

WOO's own Sustainability Survey will also become an annual event canvassing views from all sides of the industry.WOO president Tom Goddard says: "Sustainability is top of the agenda in all aspects of media and marketing right now and it's vital that WOO helps its members make their case to advertisers and legislators.

"There is much good work being undertaken by many members, including some of the largest players in the business, but we must remember that we are a highly diverse industry in terms of stakeholders and owners and WOO can play a bigger role in helping members, smaller operators in particular, improve and communicate their sustainability performance."