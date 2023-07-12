TES offers choice and flexibility to job seekers

Temporary employment services (TES) providers offer a multitude of benefits for employees and employers alike. From an employee's perspective, TES gives individuals the advantages of flexibility, greater career advancement opportunities, the ability to engage in short-term commitments as well as the opportunity to earn an income when permanent employment is not an option.

Image source: Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels

Such an employment structure is favourable for individuals who prefer to work on a project-by-project basis, giving them the chance to improve their skills through experience through increased exposure to a variety of working environments.

For companies, making use of a TES provider has its advantages, as businesses can leverage specialised recruitment capabilities, and meet their workforce requirements in a manner that externalises the traditional administrative burdens while benefiting from scalability and cost savings in comparison to permanent hires.

Externalising workforce management

With fixed-term projects where there is no need for permanent staff, companies might struggle to find the resources they need to see the project through to completion. Recruitment, onboarding, training and resource management and labour relations are demanding both from a time and cost perspective.

For most businesses, managing people is not their core revenue-generating function but their workforce is a necessary enabler. This is where a TES provider can alleviate all the burdens associated with a traditional workforce, as managing people is their core revenue-generating function.

As such, a TES provider will have the resources to focus on filling the temporary staffing requirement while ensuring that all practices, from recruitment to placement and end of assignment, are handled correctly and in compliance with South African labour law.

Meeting the needs of a changing workforce

From a job seeker’s perspective, the workforce itself is changing, and business leaders need to adapt their mindsets and operational models to keep up. A new generation is entering the job market and this generation is more inclined to seek out work on a project or temporary basis, as this gives them the flexibility to take on different assignments while gaining experience across sectors and industries, which can be instrumental in shaping their chosen career development path.

Prioritising individual flexibility

At a personal level, living through the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the mindset of many job seekers. Working remotely during lockdown enabled a work-life balance that was not previously possible, and when lockdown restrictions were lifted and workers were called back to the office, this prompted a mass resignation.

Many people re-examined their priorities and decided to hold onto the flexibility and autonomy gained from working remotely and resigned from permanent employment in favour of joining the gig economy. Advancements in technology have now made it easier to access flexible and on-demand work opportunities, which can be of benefit to both individuals and companies.

Here, a TES provider is geared to attract and work closely with such flexible individuals, offering them access to an extensive client base that shares their focus on temporary or project work.

Explore career growth avenues

A TES provider offers individuals a diverse range of opportunities that they may not discover on their own. With access to various clients and industries, they gain exposure to different personalities, leadership styles, management practices, processes, and office cultures.

This broad exposure enhances your skill set, allowing you to apply best practices and contribute to employers. Such experiences make individuals more marketable, as they bring valuable experience, a fresh perspective, and innovative ideas to the table.

Opportunities for the unemployed

Aligning with a TES provider can be a smart move for unemployed individuals as this gives them a wider reach in their search and access to more job opportunities, which increases the chances of finding suitable work. Most importantly, TES providers have a better understanding of clients and their work environments, which prioritises the right cultural fit for a candidate placement.

From an employee perspective, equal treatment, and fair practices are prioritised through legal and compliant recruitment processes. Reputable agencies do not charge candidates for job placements and take steps on their behalf to mitigate risks and prevent exploitation, while some TES providers even offer additional benefits like funeral and medical plans, and other wellness benefits specifically tailored to the temporary employment sector.

Supporting new ways of working

Individuals who prioritise flexibility in their work-life balance or are uncertain about their career path can greatly benefit from gaining short-term experience in a particular field before making a long-term commitment.

Those who desire fewer limitations on their work style, including the freedom to choose their working hours and location, will find TES providers to be an ideal fit.

By aligning with a TES provider, individuals can effectively support their preferred work approach without compromising on achieving their desired outcomes or chosen lifestyle.