How to reduce absenteeism with employee tracking software

In any business or industry, absenteeism can be costly, especially if it's due to employees coming in late or not at all. At its worst, it can also be dangerous to your employees and customers.

On top of that, not only do you lose out on their labour, you also miss out on the learning that could occur while they’re working with their peers. Thankfully, there are tools like employee tracking software that can help reduce your company’s absenteeism by allowing you to track your employees and hold them accountable when necessary.

What is absenteeism?

Absenteeism is the term for employees who don't show up for work when they're expected. It's a big problem in all sectors of the workforce, and it can lead to increased costs on employers and decreased productivity. If you want to reduce your absenteeism rate, you might want to look into employee tracking software.

The first step in reducing absenteeism is understanding why people are missing work. Sometimes people call in sick because they didn't sleep well or their kids are sick at home, but sometimes there are bigger problems going on. Employee tracking software gives you insight into these issues so that you can take care of them before the situation gets worse.

The costs of absenteeism

Absenteeism can be costly for many reasons. For starters, it costs the company money because they need to hire a temporary replacement. If a worker is absent for an extended period of time, their coworkers may have to pick up their workload, or the company may need to hire someone new. The longer someone is away from the workplace, the more likely they are going to lose skills and knowledge- which can be costly in terms of re-training and finding replacements.

The benefits of employee tracking software

Employee tracking software is a great way to reduce absenteeism. With this type of software, you'll be able to monitor your staff's absence and tardiness patterns. You'll be able to see when they come into work as well as when they leave. This information can be used in a variety of ways, including scheduling and time management.

How to use employee tracking software to reduce absenteeism

Employee tracker software is a great way to reduce absenteeism by keeping track of your workforce's hours. These programs can often be accessed remotely and work just like a time clock. You'll be able to see who has checked in and out for the day, who is on break, and even how many hours they've worked that day. This type of information will help you better manage your staff's schedules and make sure that everyone is being paid for their time.

Case study: ABC Company

The CEO of ABC Company, Jim Brown, recognised that his company was struggling with high rates of absenteeism and low levels of productivity. His employees were often taking unscheduled days off due to things like illness or family emergencies. He was looking for a way to reduce absenteeism in the workplace and found an answer in employee tracking software. The software seemed to do what he was unable to find a solution to: helping his employees find the incentive to show up to work on time and staying committed to their positions.

According to the company, employees felt a greater sense of urgency and accountability when they had to report in whenever they logged into work because everything is recorded. Therefore, the company has adopted an employee tracking software in order to minimise absenteeism and tardiness with great success. For any company hoping to increase employee productivity, they might want to consider doing the same.