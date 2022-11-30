Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Mpact PlasticsOnPoint PRBateleur Brand PlanningSwitch Energy DrinkPayflexDistellPerfect WordJust DesignTDMCRogerwilcoKLADomains.co.zaBullion PR & CommunicationSappiBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Banking & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Homechoice International names Sean Wibberley as CEO

30 Nov 2022
Diversified digital consumer services group Homechoice International (HIL) has appointed Sean Wibberley as the new HIL Investco CEO. Wibberley succeeds Greg Lartigue, who has been the HIL Investco CEO since listing on the JSE in 2014.
Sean Wibberley, new HIL Investco CEO. Source: Supplied
Sean Wibberley, new HIL Investco CEO. Source: Supplied

HIL is an investment holding company based in Mauritius and holds investments in HomeChoice, an omnichannel homeware retailer based in South Africa and Weaver Fintech, which includes digital-first fintech solutions companies FinChoice Africa (based in Mauritius), as well as FinChoice South Africa and PayJustNow (both based in South Africa).

HIL said that as an investment holding company, the CEO role is focused on guiding the listed entity target returns and capital allocations across its investments, as well as managing capital and debt adequacy and liquidity across investments with the board. Responsibility for day-to-day business performance lies within the operating entities themselves.

Driving fintech growth

Wibberley has been with the HIL Group for more than 16 years and was one of the founders of Finchoice within the HomeChoice group in 2007. He will retain his role as CEO of the Finchoice businesses but will take on additional responsibility as the HiL Investco CEO. Over the last three years, the fintech business has grown into a digitised loans and insurance business that generates the majority of the group's returns.

Executive chair, Shirley Maltz, commented: “We are delighted with the appointment. The significant growth of Finchoice over the years and its evolution into a truly digital financial services business bears testimony to Sean’s track record and contributes to our belief that he will add value to the broader group.”

NextOptions
Read more: Shirley Maltz, HomeChoice, FinChoice

Related

Kfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon
Primedia BroadcastingKfm and LottoStar raise R20m in history-making radiothon3 Jun 2022
Photo by rupixen.com on .
Brands need to reposition as customers form new, more digital habits28 May 2020
Image source: Gallo/Getty Images.
'New-generation lay-bye' payment solutions gain traction in SA23 Dec 2019
HomeChoice eyes equity raising to accelerate growth28 Mar 2018
Homechoice to step up its digital sales platform12 Mar 2018
HomeChoice increases its revenue despite challenging year15 Mar 2017
HomeChoice's digital sales up 30%16 Mar 2016
HomeChoice tightens up on credit
HomeChoice tightens up on credit26 Aug 2015

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz