Homechoice International names Sean Wibberley as CEO

Diversified digital consumer services group Homechoice International (HIL) has appointed Sean Wibberley as the new HIL Investco CEO. Wibberley succeeds Greg Lartigue, who has been the HIL Investco CEO since listing on the JSE in 2014.

Sean Wibberley, new HIL Investco CEO. Source: Supplied

HIL is an investment holding company based in Mauritius and holds investments in HomeChoice, an omnichannel homeware retailer based in South Africa and Weaver Fintech, which includes digital-first fintech solutions companies FinChoice Africa (based in Mauritius), as well as FinChoice South Africa and PayJustNow (both based in South Africa).

HIL said that as an investment holding company, the CEO role is focused on guiding the listed entity target returns and capital allocations across its investments, as well as managing capital and debt adequacy and liquidity across investments with the board. Responsibility for day-to-day business performance lies within the operating entities themselves.

Driving fintech growth

Wibberley has been with the HIL Group for more than 16 years and was one of the founders of Finchoice within the HomeChoice group in 2007. He will retain his role as CEO of the Finchoice businesses but will take on additional responsibility as the HiL Investco CEO. Over the last three years, the fintech business has grown into a digitised loans and insurance business that generates the majority of the group's returns.

Executive chair, Shirley Maltz, commented: “We are delighted with the appointment. The significant growth of Finchoice over the years and its evolution into a truly digital financial services business bears testimony to Sean’s track record and contributes to our belief that he will add value to the broader group.”