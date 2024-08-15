Retail Training
    Retail Training

    Homechoice empowers staff training programme

    In its efforts to reshape the homewares industry and the lives of its employees, homechoice has launched a transformative staff training programme that equips team members with the skills, knowledge and tools to go beyond the basics of selling.
    5 May 2025
    5 May 2025
    Buyelwa Mnembe, a team member from the Wynberg store. Image supplied
    Buyelwa Mnembe, a team member from the Wynberg store. Image supplied

    With a growing footprint of retail stores around the country and an expanded commitment to employee development, the company is turning retail jobs into long-term career opportunities.

    “We believe in empowering our people to do more than sell,” says Chris de Wit, CEO of homechoice.

    “We’re giving them the confidence and capability to truly connect with customers and to help them create spaces that reflect their personality and lifestyle. That’s a game-changer, for our customers and for our team.”

    With a focus on personal growth and customer experience, homechoice has reimagined retail roles to include in-depth product knowledge, interior styling techniques, and one-on-one design consultations. homechoice currently employs 300 stylists in their 44 retail stores and have also trained 100 of their customer care team with the styling skills.

    This investment in people is already paying off, not only in customer satisfaction but also in employee pride and retention.

    With 22 new stores expected to open across South Africa in 2025, the expansion is creating jobs that are more fulfilling, creative, and future-focused. It's not just about selling a blanket anymore; it’s about helping customers tell their story through their own unique taste and style.

    Buyelwa Mnembe, a team member from the Wynberg store shared, “Before, I was just a sales assistant. Now I have the skills to be a stylist, a guide, and someone who can really help customers bring their vision to life. It’s incredibly rewarding.”

    With every new store and every newly trained stylist, homechoice is showing how retail can be redefined, which is good for customers and good for business.

