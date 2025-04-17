Homechoice celebrates 40 years of 'creating the home you love"

Founded in 1985 by Rick Garratt, Homechoice has evolved from a mail-order homeware business into one of South Africa’s most prominent omnichannel retailers.

Headquartered in Cape Town, the company offers a wide range of homeware products, including textiles, furniture, appliances, and electronics, catering primarily to the mass middle-income market.

Homechoice was one of the first retailers to offer credit to previously excluded South Africans, and now in 2025 is celebrating another milestone - 40 years of helping its customers create beautiful homes.

Homechoice operates under the umbrella of HomeChoice International plc (HIL), a public company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. HIL also owns Weaver Fintech, which encompasses FinChoice — a digital financial services provider offering personal loans, insurance products, and value-added services — and PayJustNow, a Buy Now, Pay Later platform.

In 2015, the first Homechoice showroom opened in Wynberg, Cape Town.

Currently, Homechoice has 45 showroom stores across the country: Gauteng (12); KZN (6); Mpumalanga (3); Western Cape (4); Limpopo (6); Eastern Cape (8); North West (3); and Free State (3).

By the end of 2025, the business anticipates having 60 showroom stores where consumers can experience its product range – from blankets, curtains, bedlinen to electronics, appliances, luggage and more.

“The company actively seeks out malls and retail facilities in areas that mirror its core demographic, to provide that all-important real-life experience to customers,” says Chris de Wit, CEO of Homechoice Retail.