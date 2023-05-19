Kentucky Town pops up in Pretoria in collaboration with Uncle Waffles

Amapiano star Uncle Waffles has partnered with KFC for the Pretoria pop-up. Source: Supplied

The activation will run for 11 days – in honour of the brand's 11 Herbs and Spices secret recipe – from 18 to 28 May, and will once again offer a new limited-edition menu and branded gear, customisation stations and unique KFC experiences and competitions.

The Kentucky Town Pretoria pop-up introduces a host of new limited-edition menu items such as the Pretoria-inspired Kentucky Sphathlo, Dunked Pops Cones, Churro Cones, KFC sliders, and a La Litchi Boba Sparkling Krusher. The menu also features a selection of the most popular limited-edition items from previous Kentucky Towns, such as the Doughnut Zinger Burger, Ghost Pepper Dunked Wings, The Blaze Burger, KFC Chachos and Kentucky Fried Oreos.

Source: Supplied

The pop-up will also be selling a limited number of KFC’s famous 'Zinger Sauce', 'Dunked Sauce' and the ‘Colonel’s Sauce’ so guests can take their favourite KFC sauces home with them.

Uncle Waffles collab

Kentucky Town Pretoria will also be celebrating KFC’s latest collab with SA’s amapiano sensation, Uncle Waffles. This partnership sees the introduction of the limited-edition Uncle Waffles Burger onto the menu - a crispy KFC fillet coated in KFC’s secret 11 herbs and spices, dunked in maple chipotle sauce and served between two warm waffles.

Who said two GOATS couldn’t coexist???



Head over to KFC on Lynnwood Road, Pretoria, for another #KentuckyTown exclusive...our @unclewaffffles x KFC collab drip! ���� pic.twitter.com/ucEEMjT1hK — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) May 18, 2023

The world-renowned entertainer has also partnered with KFC to create a selection of Uncle Waffles x KFC clothing that will be sold exclusively at Kentucky Town.

Fans can also win a VIP backstage experience with Uncle Waffles at a live performance in Gauteng by sharing their ultimate vibes in the Uncle Waffles x KFC Vibe Bucket.

KFC will once again be selling a range of limited-edition KFC gear, including vintage tees, hoodies, trakkie pants, sleep shorts, long-sleeve vests, varsity style jackets with iron-on KFC patches, press-on KFC nail art, Crocs Jibbitz as well as sling bags, flat caps and bucket hats.

Source: Supplied

There will be a free Sneaker Customisation Station where visitors can book in their kicks for artistic customisation, with each booking being an entry to win a pair of sneakers worth R5,000 which will be customised by the talented Blackfaff. Guests can also get creative at the Bougie Bucket Station and design their own personalised AI-created KFC buckets and stickers or participate in the KFC Hot AF Wings Challenge for another chance to win prizes.

KFC addiction but make it fashion �� #KentuckyTown pic.twitter.com/4jrOIig6ZN — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) May 17, 2023

KFC will also be opening its online pop-up store, kentuckyshop.co.za so fans around South Africa can purchase the KFC sauces and a limited number of the new Kentucky Town merch from 18 May.

KFC’s marketing director Hloni Mohope said, “Our Kentucky Town pop-up is designed to offer our greatest fans the best of KFC but on a whole new level, and this winter, our 11-day pop-up is back, bigger and better, in Pretoria, with a new mouth-watering limited-edition menu and tons of KFC original gear, memorabilia and ‘finger lickin’ good’ fun. We can’t wait to bring the vibe to our fans.”