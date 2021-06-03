Exhibitions & Events News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Forbes Africa announces 30 Under 30 for 2021
    Showcasing the continent's talent pipeline, Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, as a special June/July issue that's out on shelves now. It marks the seventh edition of the list featuring Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.
  • Mix 93.8FM and United Stations join forces
    United Stations has been appointed with immediate effect, as the exclusive national sales partner for Mix 93.8 FM, Johannesburg's favourite soundtrack of its most treasured hits, huge tunes and big personalities. Issued by United Stations
  • First Spur Drive Thru restaurant opens in SA
    Spur Steak Ranches has opened its first Spur Drive Thru restaurant in a bid to diversify its offering and appeal to customers looking for safe and more convenient ways to grab their favourite meals.
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Ecommerce Challenge to gather industry experts, budding entrepreneurs

3 Jun 2021
The inaugural Ecommerce Challenge, hosted by Ecommerce.co.za, is set to take place on 30 June 2021. The one-day online event will see 50 speakers unpack the ins and outs of e-commerce, sharing their lessons and insights on how to navigate online retail in the South African environment.

©Ivan Kruk via 123RF

Designed as a fully online experience, Ecommerce Challenge will include a range of talks and masterclasses on topics like starting an online business, developing a strategy, understanding the market and navigating failure.

There will also be a pitching competition in which business owners can pitch their businesses (and business ideas) to local experts and stand a chance to win their share of R50,000 in prizes.

Migration to digital platforms


According to Dr Alistair Mokoena, country director of Google South Africa, one of the key features of the Covid-19 pandemic is the migration of consumers from traditional to digital platforms. “We’ve seen massive growth in search activity on the Internet, as well as a spike in the monetary value of online transactions,” he says.

“This migration has played into the hands of online and omnichannel businesses. Those that do not have an online presence and those that have not invested in e-commerce capabilities have been found wanting, and their business models are under threat. More and more organisations are starting to accelerate the execution of their digital transformation strategies. For this reason, the time to launch an e-commerce business is now,” Mokoena adds.

Daniel Guasco from Click2Sure weighs in: “E-commerce is still in its infancy stage, which makes this sector a great playground for entrepreneurs to succeed. In the past, business owners needed to sign a lease, build a shop, take a risk. Today, you’re still taking a risk but in the e-commerce environment, it’s just much easier to go to market.”

A watershed moment for e-commerce in SA

During the PayFast eCommerce Virtual Summit held this week, Jonathan Smit said that for businesses seeking growth, "online is where it's at"...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 18 May 2021


Now's the time to capitalise on e-tail growth


According to Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of World Wide Worx, by 2023, online retail in South Africa will pass 5% of total retail. “This might seem like a small percentage, but it is massive in terms of growth. Just ask any physical retailer what a 5% drop in their turnover would mean for the health of a business. It represents nothing less than a dramatic shift in the nature of South African retail,” he says.

In fact, World Wide Worx’s new Online Retail in SA 2021 study shows 66% growth last year, and an expectation of around 40% this year, dropping to 30% next year. Coming off an increasingly high base, these numbers represent similar growth in absolute rand terms, indicating a market growing by more than R10bn a year.

Mokoena, Guasco and Goldstuck all form part of the speaker lineup for the Ecommerce Challenge.

Online retail in SA soars to R30bn, comprising 2.8% of total retail

Total growth for online retail in SA rose to 66% in 2020, exceeding the 25% growth predicted three years ago, and bringing the total of online retail in SA to R30,2bn...

12 May 2021


Collaboration is key


According to Ecommerce.co.za, for brands and business owners already in the online space, the Ecommerce Challenge presents an opportunity to learn from other sector experts who have experienced successes and failures specific to the e-commerce industry.

Michelle du Plessis, founder of Macaroon Collection and another speaker on the day, comments: “A mentor of mine recently said to me that we learn together. I found that to be such an impactful statement. When we share and collaborate with each other, we create a community around us, which not only teaches us but can serve as sounding boards when we have ideas for our business.”

Local e-commerce sites need to up their game if they hope to retain customer loyalty

BMi Research conducted the CX Online pilot study - which surveyed online e-commerce stores with each store evaluated by 10 experienced online mystery shoppers...

By Jenni-Ruth Coggin, Issued by BMi Research 26 May 2021


“A great e-commerce business is one that creates an experience that you cannot get in a physical context,” says Allon Raiz, founder and CEO of Raizcorp, and one of the judges on the day.

“Ease of selection, additional information before your purchase, ease of payment, a no-questions-asked refund policy, speed to deliver, availability of stock, and frictionless checkout are just a few of the factors making a great e-commerce business. However, as always, ideas are cheap, and execution is everything. I want to understand if the entrepreneurial team can deliver the dream,” Raiz adds.

Hilton Eachus, chief customer officer at DPD Laser Express Logistics, one of the sponsors of the pitching competition, says: “In many parts of the world e-commerce is an important part of the economic and, more specifically, retail activity. Whilst it’s still a fairly emerging market in South Africa, we believe it is and will continue to play an important role in the economy.”

To find out more about Ecommerce Challenge, the pitching competition, or to register for talks, visit www.ecommerce.co.za/challenge.
Comment

Read more: online retail, e-commerce, Entrepreneurship, Arthur Goldstuck, World Wide Worx, Google South Africa, Alistair Mokoena, Daniel Guasco, ecommerce.co.za

Related

From boardroom to bedroom: The 11-year journey of OneDayOnly1 day ago
Converting the Covid crisis into digital opportunity2 days ago
The changing landscape of social e-commerce26 May 2021
LISTEN: Accelerating beverage innovation in Africa with ZX Ventures25 May 2021
The Fulfilment Summit set to go live this week24 May 2021
Marek Zmyslowski on plotting a realistic e-commerce growth strategy in Africa23 May 2021
Why SA's largest grocery consumer market still isn't shopping online21 May 2021
Bags of Bites founders turn family recipes into flourishing business20 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz