Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DistellEduvosBurger KingMpactPropak Cape 2023Tekkie TownKLATenacityPREverlyticGfK – An NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

ESG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


SAB partners with Eastern Cape Liquor Board to create safer communities

26 Oct 2023
The South African Breweries have partnered with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board in a project named, 'Anti Pens-Down' that will introduce and establish reduction solutions for harm caused by alcohol misuse and programmes throughout the province.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has commissioned an independent research company to conduct a study aimed at developing evidence-based solutions that can be monitored and evaluated. SAB will form part of the professional research by ensuring that the solutions are tested, then monitored and evaluated for better results.

The Anti Pens-Down initiative is working alongside active programmes, such as the Responsible Trader and the Road Safety AEC programme.

Zoleka Lisa, vice president of corporate affairs at South African Breweriessays, "In the quest to address the consequences of irresponsible alcohol consumption, research serves as our guiding light, illuminating pathways to responsible choices, healthier lives, and a brighter future. Let's champion responsibility by guiding the youth to make wise decisions so they can have a safe and healthy future.”

Image supplied
Image supplied

Research shows that South African’s children are drinking from as young as the age of 13. This is not only illegal but jeopardises physical and mental development and has a negative impact on academic performance.

“Underage drinking continues to wreak havoc in our communities, and it is only when we adopt a multi-sectoral approach in dealing with this scourge that we will make an impact on this pandemic. To this end, we are delighted by the bold step that SAB has taken to collaborate with us in this fight, including commissioning a baseline assessment study that will paint a picture of the prevalence of underage drinking and necessary steps to take to offset this social problem.” Said Eastern Cape Liquor Board CEO Dr Makala.

Dr Makala added, “In our quest to alleviate the scourge of underage drinking, there is an urgent need for all of us to desist from blame-shifting and adopt a united front in seeking to curb this repugnant behaviour.”

Consumption of alcohol by school-going children has been shown to impair their academic performance, including an increase in absenteeism from school. Longer-term, this has a knock-on effect in terms of their future success and job security.

Lisa adds, “Through this campaign we intend to provide a platform to heighten awareness around the dangers of underage drinking by dissuading learners participation in the growing culture of Pens-Down. This initiative also promotes peer-to-peer education, as we understand how impressionable our youth are.

Furthermore, the campaign seeks to involve members of the communities and all stakeholders in fighting the abhorrent culture of Pens-Down parties. This will aid in bringing about a positive behavioural change.”

The initiative also includes the newly launched Ambassador Programme where young people are encouraged to mentor each other sharing experiences, knowledge, and support. A peer-to-peer approach encourages a sense of community and empowers our youth to have a positive influence within their friendship circles.

Lisa concludes, “We have hopes that this programme brings a positive impact in our communities. Our youth are our responsibility and by investing in their well-being today, we are ensuring they have a more promising future.”

NextOptions
Read more: SAB, South African Breweries, alcohol abuse, community upliftment, Zoleka Lisa

Related

The 'Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue' celebrating 10 years of success
Optimize AgencyThe 'Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue' celebrating 10 years of success2 days ago
Source:
SAB pledges commitment to digital agriculture and inclusive practices29 Sep 2023
SAB and SABC secure rights to televise key 2023 Rugby World Cup matches
SAB and SABC secure rights to televise key 2023 Rugby World Cup matches8 Sep 2023
Image source: Khaosai Wongnatthakan –
SAB, ESG Africa launch Beyond Awards for sustainability excellence17 Aug 2023
Source: © SAB The South African Breweries (SAB) and the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) have forged a learning and development partnership
SAB announces partnership with GIBS to drive knowledge and innovation3 Aug 2023
Creative Circle Full Circle panel: (L to R) Roanna Williams - Creative Circle chairperson, Loyiso Twala - McCann Joburg chief creative officer, Vaughan Croeser - SAB VP of marketing for South Africa, Khensani Nobanda - Nedbank group executive for marketing and corporate affairs, nd Ann Nurock - trend spotter (Image by Danette Breitenbach.)
#Cannes2023: Creative Circle Full Circle focuses on SA's 2023 Cannes Lions performance26 Jul 2023
Measuring the impact of long term education intervention on communities
Measuring the impact of long term education intervention on communities24 Jul 2023
Source: City Sightseeing SA SABeerdle is the South African Breweries (SAB) latest campaign to educate consumers about the positive impact that beer has on the economy
SABeerdle: Educating consumers on the positive impact of beer on the economy4 Jul 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz