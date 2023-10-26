SAB partners with Eastern Cape Liquor Board to create safer communities

The South African Breweries have partnered with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board in a project named, 'Anti Pens-Down' that will introduce and establish reduction solutions for harm caused by alcohol misuse and programmes throughout the province.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has commissioned an independent research company to conduct a study aimed at developing evidence-based solutions that can be monitored and evaluated. SAB will form part of the professional research by ensuring that the solutions are tested, then monitored and evaluated for better results.

The Anti Pens-Down initiative is working alongside active programmes, such as the Responsible Trader and the Road Safety AEC programme.

Zoleka Lisa, vice president of corporate affairs at South African Breweriessays, "In the quest to address the consequences of irresponsible alcohol consumption, research serves as our guiding light, illuminating pathways to responsible choices, healthier lives, and a brighter future. Let's champion responsibility by guiding the youth to make wise decisions so they can have a safe and healthy future.”

Image supplied

Research shows that South African’s children are drinking from as young as the age of 13. This is not only illegal but jeopardises physical and mental development and has a negative impact on academic performance.

“Underage drinking continues to wreak havoc in our communities, and it is only when we adopt a multi-sectoral approach in dealing with this scourge that we will make an impact on this pandemic. To this end, we are delighted by the bold step that SAB has taken to collaborate with us in this fight, including commissioning a baseline assessment study that will paint a picture of the prevalence of underage drinking and necessary steps to take to offset this social problem.” Said Eastern Cape Liquor Board CEO Dr Makala.

Dr Makala added, “In our quest to alleviate the scourge of underage drinking, there is an urgent need for all of us to desist from blame-shifting and adopt a united front in seeking to curb this repugnant behaviour.”

Consumption of alcohol by school-going children has been shown to impair their academic performance, including an increase in absenteeism from school. Longer-term, this has a knock-on effect in terms of their future success and job security.

Lisa adds, “Through this campaign we intend to provide a platform to heighten awareness around the dangers of underage drinking by dissuading learners participation in the growing culture of Pens-Down. This initiative also promotes peer-to-peer education, as we understand how impressionable our youth are.

Furthermore, the campaign seeks to involve members of the communities and all stakeholders in fighting the abhorrent culture of Pens-Down parties. This will aid in bringing about a positive behavioural change.”

The initiative also includes the newly launched Ambassador Programme where young people are encouraged to mentor each other sharing experiences, knowledge, and support. A peer-to-peer approach encourages a sense of community and empowers our youth to have a positive influence within their friendship circles.

Lisa concludes, “We have hopes that this programme brings a positive impact in our communities. Our youth are our responsibility and by investing in their well-being today, we are ensuring they have a more promising future.”