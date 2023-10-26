Industries

Pick n Pay Clothing collabs with young designer

26 Oct 2023
Kiav Mitoo, a 20-year-old graphic design student, is the latest creative to launch a limited edition collection under Pick n Pay Clothing's Futurewear incubator programme.
L to R: Kiav Mitoo, Hazel Pillay (Hazel Pillay, General Manager: Pick n Pay Clothing), Julia Buchanan and Gavin Rajah. Image supplied
L to R: Kiav Mitoo, Hazel Pillay (Hazel Pillay, General Manager: Pick n Pay Clothing), Julia Buchanan and Gavin Rajah. Image supplied

The collection’s crop tops and oversized tees sport a vibrant graffiti vibe in bright summery hues. Perfect for Pick n Pay Clothing’s trendy, young crowd, as the value clothing retailer continues to captivate South African shoppers.

"Futurewear isn't just about unveiling fresh, on-trend collections – it's also a platform to empower local talent. We are embracing diversity in styles and techniques to cater to every shopper. Kiav's line brings that street-chic edge, adding to our array of previous dressed-up collections," says Hazel Pillay, general manager: Pick n Pay Clothing.

Image supplied
Image supplied

In the span of just one year, Mitoo has designed prints for two Futurewear designer collections and launched his own range, a feat that many students his age can only dream of achieving. His range is now in selected Pick n Pay Clothing stores and available online.

