Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DistellSafripolEcentric Payment SystemsBurger KingInsight SurveyKLACatchwordsAfriGISBizcommunity.comSmart MediaMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

ESG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


H&M SA's 'Suitably Dressed' initiative aims to empower job seekers

11 Oct 2023
Community upliftment is key to H&M South Africa's sustainability strategy, and the 'Suitably Dressed' initiative enables the fashion retailer to tackle one of the country's most pressing socio-economic challenges: unemployment.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Many South Africans face the hurdle of inadequate access to professional clothing, potentially hindering their employment prospects. By channeling pre-loved workwear to those in need, the Suitably Dressed initiative aims to bolster the confidence of job seekers and help them leave a positive impression on potential employers.

H&M is inviting South Africans to contribute to this cause by donating good quality, gently worn suits and workwear of any brand. The donation drive will run between 12-26 October, and donations can be dropped off at any H&M store across South Africa. For each bag of workwear, donors will receive two 15% off ‘thank you’ vouchers to use towards their next H&M purchases.

“At H&M we want to enable our customers to look good, feel good and do good, and the Suitably Dressed campaign perfectly embodies this philosophy. By leveraging pre-loved fashion as a valuable resource, we can collectively drive positive change, empower job seekers and transform lives,” says Caroline Nelson, H&M South Africa’s country manager.

The project is made possible through H&M’s collaboration with local non-for-profit social enterprises Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator and Clothes to Good, as well as the accomplished entrepreneur and changemaker, Miles Kubheka, who recently participated as a panelist, judge and mentor in the H&M Foundation’s Global Change Awards.

Donations gathered at H&M will be collected and sorted by Clothes to Good, while the distribution of the garments to job seekers will be managed by Harambee.

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator is an organisation that collaborates with various partners to address the challenges preventing millions of young South Africans from accessing employment opportunities. Through its dedicated efforts, it has created pathways to employment for hundreds of thousands of job seekers across South Africa.

“I am excited about this collaboration with H&M through ‘Suitably Dressed’ as it expands on Harambee's existing SmartWorks project, which seeks to enable young job seekers to approach their initial interviews and jobs with newfound confidence. Launched eight years ago, the initiative has supported countless youth with gently worn work attire, thanks to the generous contributions from our ecosystem partners," explained Harambee's chief communications officer, Zengeziwe Msimang.

Beyond its impact on employment barriers, the Suitably Dressed initiative aligns with H&M’s mission to foster a sustainable circular fashion industry that reuses and repurposes textiles before eventual recycling.

NextOptions
Read more: H&M South Africa, donation drive, Miles Kubheka

Related

H&M Home collabs with Clout/SA in new decor partnership
H&M Home collabs with Clout/SA in new decor partnership23 Aug 2023
Bata South Africa and Standard Bank join forces on school shoe donation drive
BataBata South Africa and Standard Bank join forces on school shoe donation drive15 Mar 2023
H&M Home to launch global collab with South African creative Lulama Wolf
H&M Home to launch global collab with South African creative Lulama Wolf9 Mar 2023
#BizTrends2023: Collaboration to power shift towards sustainable fashion
#BizTrends2023: Collaboration to power shift towards sustainable fashion30 Jan 2023
#YouthMonth: Meet Russell Abrahams, the SA creative who caught the eye of H&M
#YouthMonth: Meet Russell Abrahams, the SA creative who caught the eye of H&M2 Jun 2022
H&M partners with SA illustrator Yay Abe on first locally-printed collection
H&M partners with SA illustrator Yay Abe on first locally-printed collection5 May 2022
Audacity, perseverance and inspiration: The secrets to entrepreneurial success
SAICAAudacity, perseverance and inspiration: The secrets to entrepreneurial success18 Nov 2021
Join the #BridgingTheGaps challenge - 21 days to rethink the food system
Join the #BridgingTheGaps challenge - 21 days to rethink the food system27 Mar 2020

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz