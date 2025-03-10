89 FoodBev SETA-funded SMMEs graduate from Wakanda Food Accelerator Programme

FoodBev Manufacturing SETA (FoodBev SETA) has announced the successful graduation of 89 small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) from a 12-month intensive practical and theoretical training programme, fully funded by the SETA. The graduation ceremony, held on 3 March 2025 at the City of Johannesburg’s Bramm Park Offices, marked a significant milestone in FoodBev SETA’s ongoing mission to empower entrepreneurs and strengthen the food and beverage manufacturing sector.

The graduates received a National Certificate in Food and Beverage Packaging Operations, an NQF Level 3 qualification with 120 credits, accredited by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA). The comprehensive programme was designed to equip participants with technical expertise, business acumen, and personal mastery, covering areas such as compliance with food legislation, HACCP protocols, packaging, merchandising, and distribution. In addition to technical skills, the programme offered extensive market exposure and integrated personal mastery and business management insights to prepare SMMEs for success in the competitive food and beverage sector.

Nokuthula Selamolela, CEO of FoodBev SETA, delivered a keynote address at the event, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives for the sector. “This programme is a testament to our commitment to building a robust food and beverage manufacturing sector by investing in the potential of SMMEs. We believe that equipping entrepreneurs with the right skills and knowledge is essential for their success, business sustainability, and the growth of our industry,” Selamolela said.

Rirhandzu Chauke, owner of Conzas Biscuits in Soweto and representative of the graduating cohort, expressed her gratitude to FoodBev SETA, Wakanda Food Accelerator, the City of Johannesburg, and Masana Dieticians for their support. “We are truly grateful for your investment in us and your belief in the potential of food entrepreneurs. Your efforts are not only shaping the future of our industry but also empowering us to contribute meaningfully to its growth and sustainability. The knowledge and skills we have gained through this programme will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on our businesses and the broader food and beverage sector,” Chauke remarked.

Miles Kubheka, CEO of Wakanda Food Accelerator, also expressed his pride in the graduates and appreciation for FoodBev SETA’s support. “We are beyond proud of the incredible SMMEs who have successfully completed this rigorous 12-month programme and officially graduated! This isn’t just a certificate – it’s a game-changer that will elevate their businesses, sharpen their skills, and open new doors of opportunity,” Kubheka said. He further extended his gratitude to FoodBev SETA, acknowledging their unwavering support and substantial contribution in making the programme a reality.

The success of the programme highlights FoodBev SETA’s strategic focus on developing a skilled workforce and promoting sustainable entrepreneurship within the sector. By investing in the growth of SMMEs, FoodBev SETA continues to play a crucial role in fostering innovation, job creation, and economic development in South Africa.

If you would like to get in touch with FoodBev SETA, please visit www.foodbev.co.za, call 011 253 7300, or email az.oc.vebdoof@ofni.



