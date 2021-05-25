CSI News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • South Africa has 19 finalists for The One Show 2021
    The One Club for Creativity has announced nine agencies in South Africa have 19 entries selected by its global juries of top creative leaders as finalists for The One Show 2021.
  • South Africa's Top 50 most valuable brands for 2021
    The Top 50 most valuable South African brands were initially forecasted to lose over R65bn in cumulative brand value (15%) during the pandemic. However, resolve and resilience have meant the Top 50 have only recorded a 2% (R8.8bn) decrease in cumulative brand value, from R471.3bn in 2020 to R462.4bn in 2021. This resilience is especially evident in the recovery seen on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which returned to January 2020 levels after just 15 months.
  • All the 2021 Safta winners
    The 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards concluded a two-night ceremony with a live, virtual event featuring actors and actresses accepting their accolades with video messages.
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The Shoprite Group raises funds to address the issue of stunting

25 May 2021
The Shoprite Group has a fundraising drive in an effort to combat stunting - an issue which impacts 1,5m South African children, with three out of 10 children suffering from chronic malnutrition. There are 764 Shoprite, Checkers, and Checkers Hyper supermarkets countrywide joining the cause.

CSI manager, Lunga Schoeman, said, “Since its inception just over 18 months ago, this initiative has generated enough to provide 650,000 meals to more than 4,000 primary and secondary school children. We’ve created a sustainable source of funding to further support the Shoprite Group’s hunger relief efforts in communities across South Africa.”

Brian Moore, director at Sizani, explained that the three-way partnership between Sizani Foods, the Lunchbox Fund and the Shoprite Group links commercial activity to a charity and gives the initiative longevity. “The partnership exists because of Shoprite, and it’s created a massive opportunity for people to be fed who wouldn’t have been fed before,” he said.

Boosting regional economic growth through intra-African trade

For companies to realise their growth aspirations on the continent, that being to grow in Africa with Africa, they must be intentional, deliberate and strategic - writes Heineken's Millicent Maroga...

By Millicent Maroga, Issued by Heineken South Africa 3 hours ago


Sue Wildish, managing director at the Lunchbox Fund, said, “One of the challenges when you run a non-profit organisation is getting sustainable funding - funding you know you can rely on, that will replenish itself year on year.”

A percentage of the sale of each packet of Shoprite Ritebrand and Checkers Housebrand soup is going to the Lunchbox Fund. The packets of soup are among the lowest-priced meals available in its supermarkets and are often purchased by those who cannot afford more expensive food items. For this reason, the soup is also fortified with vitamins and minerals to increase its nutritional value.
Comment

Read more: food security, stunting, The Shoprite Group, Lunga Schoeman

Related

Zero-waste food bus hopes to drive away hunger3 hours ago
Brown locusts have survived a long drought in South Africa - here's how19 May 2021
Biosecurity measures can reduce the risk of avian influenza in farmer flocks17 May 2021
Nine in 10 farmers still struggling with lockdown13 May 2021
Farming hygiene practices can help protect agricultural value chain13 May 2021
What SA agriculture needs from international trade12 May 2021
FAO, partners' high-tech response to help win fight against desert locust swarms11 May 2021
Sub-Saharan Africa's food security has turned out better than feared. But risks remain7 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz