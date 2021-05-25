Research News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • South Africa has 19 finalists for The One Show 2021
    The One Club for Creativity has announced nine agencies in South Africa have 19 entries selected by its global juries of top creative leaders as finalists for The One Show 2021.
  • All the 2021 Safta winners
    The 15th annual South African Film and Television Awards concluded a two-night ceremony with a live, virtual event featuring actors and actresses accepting their accolades with video messages.
  • South Africa's Top 50 most valuable brands for 2021
    The Top 50 most valuable South African brands were initially forecasted to lose over R65bn in cumulative brand value (15%) during the pandemic. However, resolve and resilience have meant the Top 50 have only recorded a 2% (R8.8bn) decrease in cumulative brand value, from R471.3bn in 2020 to R462.4bn in 2021. This resilience is especially evident in the recovery seen on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), which returned to January 2020 levels after just 15 months.
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

The most important items for bargain hunting South Africans

25 May 2021
Consumer budgets are tighter than ever a year after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. A survey by mass retailer Game sampled over 780 South African consumers, and found that 70% of consumers continue to keep track of pricing on items they have already bought.

Despite this, only 25% are putting retail-related savings into a savings account, while the majority are spending these on extra items they need for their homes – no matter their monthly household income.

Moreover, the survey found that over 80% of respondents in every household income category – which spanned from less than R2,000 a month to more than R100,000 a month – said bargain hunting has become more important to them in the past year.

Saving is important to South Africa


In line with this, the results showed that more South Africans were putting savings policies, like Game’s Price Beat Promise, to use on groceries than they were on large appliances and HD TVs.

Katherine Madley, vice president of marketing at Game, said, “This research has indicated just how important saving is to the South African consumer in 2021. The margins for savings on items like groceries are minimal, often saving the consumer less than R10 – but this hasn’t stopped them making use of our Price Beat Promise, either before or after purchase.”

Why SA's largest grocery consumer market still isn't shopping online

Most South Africans do not shop online due to high levels of poverty, high data costs and poor infrastructure, digital inequality, and the impracticality...

By Semona Pillay 21 May 2021


The survey found that most respondents who had put Game’s Price Beat Promise to the test in the last six months had a household income of between R2,000 and R5,000 per month. In households with an income of less than R2,000, consumers looked to save predominantly on groceries, baby products and furniture. Those with an income of up to R5,000 looked to save on electronics and smart televisions. Groceries remained a key driver for those with household incomes between R10,000 and R20,000.

How South Africans compared prices


Of those who continued to track item prices after purchase, 59% said they use leaflets to compare prices, while only 43% relied on Google searches. Interestingly, using leaflets is most popular amongst respondents with a household income of between R5,000 and R10,000. Those with a household income of less than R2,000 said they preferred to use Google search.

Madley said, “When comparing their bargain hunting habits year-on-year, 50% of respondents said they were looking for better deals this year and 33% said they were focusing on buying essential items only – which could be what is driving the consumer to look for savings on items like groceries.”

Massmart 19-week sales rise 8% on eased restrictions

South African retailer Massmart said on Thursday its sales during the 19 weeks ended 9 May rose by 8% due to the easing of coronavirus-related trading restrictions...

20 May 2021


She noted that the majority of respondents said they visited less stores compared to last year. “These findings give retailers an important glimpse into the mind of the South African consumer in 2021, and should be driving merchandising and pricing strategies for any retailer looking to remain relevant.”

Madley notes that Game intends to run this price perception survey on a quarterly basis to keep abreast of changes and trends in consumer behaviour.
Comment

Read more: retail, saving, spending, Game, Katherine Madley

Related

Marek Zmyslowski on plotting a realistic e-commerce growth strategy in Africa2 days ago
Nedbank launches campaign urging South Africa to take money seriously14 May 2021
Hippo.co.za campaign provides insight into better spending habits14 May 2021
SA consumers on the hunt for bargains21 Apr 2021
Massmart's CEO on Covid-driven consumer trends that'll stick19 Apr 2021
Game appoints King James Group's Cedar SA11 Mar 2021
UberBack2School made easy with Uber Eats1 Mar 2021
Massmart plans further store closures, flags wider net loss this year22 Feb 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz