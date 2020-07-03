Fair Cape Cares Foundation helps feed vulnerable communities

The Fair Cape Cares Foundation has undertaken two large-scale initiatives to assist with feeding Cape Town's hungry during the extended Covid-19 lockdown.

For the first initiative, the foundation has partnered with Cape Talk to help provide nourishing meals for the communities left vulnerable by the lockdown. The foundation, a charitable trust underwritten by Fair Cape Dairies, has committed to donating R400,000 worth of dairy products to feeding schemes in the Cape Town area over the next two months, in conjunction with Pippa Hudson’s show on Cape Talk.The partnership sees listeners calling the show during the Alphabet Soup segment, four times a week, answering three questions and the winner nominating a feeding scheme to which to donate the day’s R10,000 hamper. This community involvement has resulted in donations being made to a widely varied spread of charities.In the second initiative, the Foundation has pledged 50c of the proceeds from the sales of a special edition yoghurt pack to The Solidarity Fund for the next four months. The Solidarity Fund is leading the charge in feeding vulnerable communities, and has delivered close to 280,000 food parcels and counting.Joel Serman, trustee of the Fair Cape Cares Foundation says, that the Covid-19 induced lockdown has brought into sharp focus just how insecure the food value chain in South Africa is."One in four children in South Africa were malnourished, even before the crisis. An appalling statistic at the best of times, which Covid-19 only threatens to make even worse. We’re honoured to be in a position to be able to provide dairy products to help the less fortunate members of our communities obtain the nutrition they need."