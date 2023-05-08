Introducing women to SA's new generic combination oral contraceptive

Pharma Dynamics has launched a new generic combination oral contraceptive.

A generic, Rubaz, has been shown to be bioequivalent to the originator and is therefore therapeutically interchangeable with it.

The launch of Rubaz follows in the wake of the introduction of My Dynamics – Pharma Dynamics’ online offering to support women through reproductive health education.

Rubaz, which is available on prescription, combines oestrogen (ethinylestradiol 0,02 mg) and progestin (drospirenone 3 mg), and is used as a birth-control pill to prevent pregnancy in women, with the added benefit of treating acne, and the symptoms of premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

Drospirenone in Rubaz has an anti-androgenic activity, which helps to clear moderate acne vulgaris. Studies show that taking ethinylestradiol and drospirenone regulates periods, decreases blood loss, eases pain, while also decreasing the risk of ovarian cysts.