New turnaround time on the cards for cancer diagnostics

Roche announced the launch of the BenchMark Ultra Plus system, its newest advanced tissue-staining platform.

The system enables quick and accurate oncology test results so clinicians can make timely decisions regarding a patient’s care journey.

“Over one million cases of cancer are diagnosed in Africa each year. With many African communities living in rural areas or far from healthcare centres, waiting for a diagnosis is often one of the most stressful times.

The BenchMark Ultra Plus enables pathologists to provide quick and accurate results that help inform patient treatment options, timeously.” says Alan Yates ad-interim general manager of Roche Diagnostics' South Africa and South African Development Community (SADC) markets, .

Cancer and other abnormal cells can be characterised by biochemical markers from within the cells. By applying chemical solutions to tissue on glass slides with the BenchMark Ultra Plus, a healthcare professional can identify these markers to determine the presence or absence of key drivers that feed the unhealthy cells and, in many cases, the type of therapy that could be used to combat them.

The new BenchMark Ultra Plus system continues the evolution of the BenchMark series, which revolutionised cancer diagnostics by fully automating processes that used to be performed manually, one slide at a time.

Lab personnel will be able to manage their activities more efficiently as a result of simplified software, streamlined productivity and quality control. These enhancements can help support the quicker delivery of test results for patients who are waiting for a diagnosis.

The new system has several innovations such as new intuitive software, remote monitoring features, an integrated touchscreen for a more optimised user experience, and a more environmentally sustainable waste system and product packaging.

The BenchMark Ultra Plus system will be available in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Namibia and Mauritius in 2023.