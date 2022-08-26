Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

COHSASASkin RenewalBonitasStoneEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Oncology News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


New turnaround time on the cards for cancer diagnostics

26 Aug 2022
Roche announced the launch of the BenchMark Ultra Plus system, its newest advanced tissue-staining platform.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The system enables quick and accurate oncology test results so clinicians can make timely decisions regarding a patient’s care journey.

“Over one million cases of cancer are diagnosed in Africa each year. With many African communities living in rural areas or far from healthcare centres, waiting for a diagnosis is often one of the most stressful times.

The BenchMark Ultra Plus enables pathologists to provide quick and accurate results that help inform patient treatment options, timeously.” says Alan Yates ad-interim general manager of Roche Diagnostics' South Africa and South African Development Community (SADC) markets, .

Cancer and other abnormal cells can be characterised by biochemical markers from within the cells. By applying chemical solutions to tissue on glass slides with the BenchMark Ultra Plus, a healthcare professional can identify these markers to determine the presence or absence of key drivers that feed the unhealthy cells and, in many cases, the type of therapy that could be used to combat them.

The new BenchMark Ultra Plus system continues the evolution of the BenchMark series, which revolutionised cancer diagnostics by fully automating processes that used to be performed manually, one slide at a time.

Source: Supplied. UCT's Emma Finestone.
SA's cancer incidence forecast to rise by 2030

2 days ago

Lab personnel will be able to manage their activities more efficiently as a result of simplified software, streamlined productivity and quality control. These enhancements can help support the quicker delivery of test results for patients who are waiting for a diagnosis.

The new system has several innovations such as new intuitive software, remote monitoring features, an integrated touchscreen for a more optimised user experience, and a more environmentally sustainable waste system and product packaging.

The BenchMark Ultra Plus system will be available in South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Namibia and Mauritius in 2023.

NextOptions
Read more: oncology, Roche, diagnostics

Related

Source: Supplied. UCT's Emma Finestone.
SA's cancer incidence forecast to rise by 20302 days ago
Source: Supplied.
UCT honours renowned women's health champion in South Africa16 Aug 2022
Source: Freepik.
UCT opens cervical cancer screening site5 Aug 2022
Source: Supplied. Debbie Gebhardt, chief executive officer at CheckKnowPrevent.
#WomensMonth: When it comes to breast cancer, ignorance is not bliss4 Aug 2022
Source:
The importance of heart health in cancer care26 Jul 2022
Roche Pharma South Africa announces new partnership
Roche Pharma South Africa announces new partnership11 Jul 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz