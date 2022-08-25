Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Ecentric Payment SystemsRegent Business SchoolIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Insurance & Actuarial News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • Project Manager George
  • Insurance Claims Consultant George
  • Recoveries/Liability Negotiator George
  • Software Development Manager George
  • Short Term Insurance Administrator George
  • Senior Claims Manager George
  • UI/UX Designer George
  • Dotsure Direct Manager George
  • Communications Manager George
  • Business Development Consultant – Pet Insurance Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    SA's top insurers raided on suspicion of price fixing, collusion

    25 Aug 2022
    By: Promit Mukherjee
    South Africa's competition watchdog said on Thursday, 25 August, that it had raided the country's top insurers over suspicions of potential price collusion on their products.
    Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

    South Africa has the largest and the most advanced insurance market in Africa, and is home to companies that account for over two-thirds of total premiums collected across the continent by insurers.

    Search and seizure

    The Competition Commission said it suspected that eight insurers - Discovery, Sanlam, Old Mutual, Momentum, Hollard Insurance Group, BrightRock Life Limited, FMI and the Professional Provident Society Limited - had "engaged in collusive practices to fix prices and/or trading conditions".

    The "search and seizure" operations at the companies were conducted over suspicions they had colluded on fees for investment products or for products such as chronic medical condition cover, disability cover, life cover and funeral assistance benefits, it said.

    The companies under investigation shared information on premium rates for risk-related products and fees for investment products, which enabled them to adjust the prices of their existing and new insurance products, it alleged.

    "We uphold all of the principles of the Competition Act and are complying with the Commission's request for data and information related to their investigation, and will continue to cooperate with their industry-wide investigation to the fullest extent possible," Discovery said in a statement.

    Sanlam Life said it had cooperated with the Commission’s investigators and would communicate to all its "relevant stakeholders as appropriate".

    "We are committed to acting responsibly while executing our business strategy and delivering great value to all our stakeholders," Old Mutual said in a statement.

    The other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    South African insurers have had a tough two years due to the pandemic as high mortality claims ate into their profits and forced many to withhold dividends. But their earnings have slowly started coming back to pre-pandemic levels.

    NextOptions

    About Promit Mukherjee

    Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
    Read more: insurance, collusion, price fixing, competition act, Discovery, Competition Commission, Bidvest, Old Mutual, Sanlam, Hollard Insurance Group, FMI, Momentum Metropolitan, Promit Mukherjee

    Related

    Source: ©juananbarros -
    CompCom concerned consumers being overcharged on sunflower oil, bread9 hours ago
    Image supplied. Celeste Williams, GM at Discovery says inspiring people to change their lifestyles in a meaningful way is incredibly rewarding
    #WomensMonth: Discovery's Celeste Williams - inspiring better lifestyles1 day ago
    Source: Supplied.
    SA's Discovery partners with BlackRock for new asset management entity2 days ago
    Source: Supplied.
    Old Mutual's black empowerment share scheme an industry first18 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Old Mutual Corporate welcomes new draft tax implications of retirement 'two-pot' system15 Aug 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    Santam joins Sanlam as co-sponsor of Financial Journalist of the Year awards15 Aug 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz