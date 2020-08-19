3 dental treatments you have to get in Cape Town

From completing the world's first successful heart transplant to creating the first CT scan, South Africa has always been at the forefront of the medical industry. Many tourists know about this, so coming to South Africa for dental treatments has become popular for tourists wanting to improve their smile while on holiday.
Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash
At JJS Dentistry based in Cape Town, you can have your dental treatments complete within a few short hours – leaving plenty of time to enjoy a splendid vacation in vibrant Cape Town.
Let’s take a look at how you can combine your vacation with top-quality dental treatments.
Why choose Cape Town as a dental treatment vacation?
Top-notch dental treatments
Dental professionals in South Africa have to be registered with the Health Professional Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and the South African Medical and Dental Council (SAMDC). They are also required to continue additional training education to broaden their knowledge and stay up to date with the latest technological advancements. Therefore, it is quite common for South African dentists to spend many years overseas to extend their skills and knowledge.
Dr JJ Serfontein is a part of several international associations and adheres to strict international standards of care and quality at his Cape Town dentistry practice.
When you schedule dental treatments at JJS Dentistry, you can be assured that you’re receiving the highest level of care possible.
Dr JJ Serfontein is an experienced and qualified dentist who is passionate about helping patients attain a stunning smile.
Value for money dental treatments
Cape Town dentists offer exceptional dental services at a mere fraction of the cost. It also provides you with a relaxed and serene environment where you can enjoy your brand new smile. With endless activities, breath-taking scenery and diverse cultures, this up-and-coming destination is raising the bar for medical and dental facilities worldwide.
Popular dental treatments in Cape Town
Same-day dentistry
As the name suggests, same-day dentistry treatments are completed in a single day. This is made possible by the revolutionary CEREC system, which provides cosmetic dental restorations in just a few short hours. Dental implants, crowns and veneers, that would have taken multiple appointments, can now be completed in a few short hours!
Veneers
Veneers are thin layers of porcelain material that cover the top of the tooth. JJS Dentistry focuses on giving you a natural look. The end result is a more desirable colour and better alignment or shape without changing the tooth structure. Our signature porcelain veneers can last for over 10 years, provided you take good care of them.
Dental implants
Dental implants are a series of metal frames posts that are surgically positioned into the jawbone of a patient by a dental professional. Once in place, they offer a secure, comfortable and permanent solution for people with specific oral health needs. Implants will enhance your appearance and improve your bite. Many of our patients say that our implants allow them to eat, talk and smile with confidence.
Things to do on your dental treatment vacation
Spend some time on the beach
The most glamourous and iconic beaches are along the Atlantic Seaboard: the likes of Clifton, Camps Bay are beautiful, particularly if you’re a fan of striking sunsets. Those along False Bayside are equally intriguing, and the slightly warmer waters make it a more realistic option if you want to go in for a splash.
Dine out at the city’s best restaurants
With a melting pot of cultures, it is no wonder that Cape Town is a culinary hotspot. Whether you’re a foodie looking for the ultimate four-course meal or you want a simple lunch, the city has it all. If you’re relaxed about your dining, a walk along the vibrant Bree Street, or a meal at pretty much any wine estate, should leave you more than satisfied.
Go shopping
If you’re a fan of shopping, Cape Town will have you covered. The lavish mall environment of the V&A Waterfront offers all the international brands you could wish for, in a harbour-like environment. There’s also a curio market there that will supply you with cute little trinkets to take back home. If you are looking for the best prices and range, strike a bargain with one of the stall owners on Greenmarket Square. Another plus is that JJS Dentistry is situated at the Waterfront!
Have a picnic in pristine botanical gardens
Located on the slopes of Table Mountain, Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens are home to over 7,000 plant species. Since 2004, the gardens have been included in the Cape Floral Unesco World Heritage Zone. The gardens are covered in a colourful blanket of cape wildflowers - a sight you don’t want to miss!
Visitors can walk along the 130m Centenary Tree Canopy Walkway (nicknamed the ‘Boomslang’ [Tree Snake]) for the way it snakes through the treetops. If you're feeling peckish, have a picnic in the gardens or enjoy high tea in the Tea Room.
Explore some of the Cape’s marine and wildlife
The West Coast National Park and Cape Point are home to unique birdlife and large antelope. Then there’s the marine life: you can enjoy land-based whale watching from the neighbouring town of Hermanus, the vibrant Two Oceans Aquarium and the ever-popular penguins at Boulders Beach.
Book your dental treatments
Dr JJ Serfontein is a cosmetic dentist in Cape Town who specialises in crafting natural-looking, well-balanced smiles for patients who dream of improving their smile imperfections. Whether you have discolouration, chips, cracks, spots or missing teeth, we can help. The team at JJS Dentistry have experience creating dozens of stunning new smiles for patients from across the world.
Contact a dentist in Cape Town for top-notch dental treatments and concierge services to make your dental vacation one that you will never forget.
