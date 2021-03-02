Apffelstaedt, Hoosain and Associates renamed to welcome new associate

The established Apffelstaedt and Associates practice was renamed Apffelstaedt, Hoosain and Associates from 1 March 2021.
The multi-disciplinary breast, thyroid and parathyroid health centre, based in Cape Town, offers comprehensive clinical and appropriate imaging assessment services for any breast, thyroid and parathyroid health and cancer-related matters.
Founded by Dr Justus Apffelstaedt in 2002, Apffelstaedt and Associates is internationally and locally recognised for its excellence, with their highly qualified team often approached for media commentary on topics relating to breast, thyroid and parathyroid health matters.
Dr Fatima Hoosain
Dr Fatima Hoosain graduated with an MBChB from the University of Stellenbosch in 2009, subsequently specialised in general surgery and qualified with an FCS (SA) and MMed (Surg) in 2019. She has been involved in the publication of several journal articles, is a member of the Breast Interest Group of South Africa (BIGOSA), the Association of Surgeons of South Africa (ASSA), the Surgical Research Society of South Africa (SRS) and the South African Colorectal Society.
As a specialist surgeon with a particular interest in breast and thyroid health, Dr Hoosain, an industry colleague of Dr Apffelstaedts’ for over a decade, joined the practice part-time in September 2020 and will transition to full-time from January 2022.
Says Apffelstaedt: “Welcoming Dr Hoosain ensures the continuation of the practice for the short and long term and we welcome her specialist skills to the team. Dr Hoosain already sees many patients and is developing her own referral pattern. She is very well received and held in high regard among patients.”
Says Hoosain: “It is a privilege and an honour to be joining this prestigious practice. I plan to continue making breast health and thyroid health a priority by pursuing the high calibre of service that is synonymous with Apffelstaedt and Associates. To learn from, and now work alongside, Dr Apffelstaedt is both enlightening and entertaining. Breast health and helping people with breast cancer specifically, is an intimate subject to me. Thus, I am grateful for the opportunity and the ability to help people with breast issues and this brings me great joy.”
